DOE to award up to $30M for direct air and ocean capture of CO2; conversion to fuels and chemicals
01 October 2022
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced up to $30 million in funding (DE-FOA-0002614) for research and development (R&D) projects to advance carbon dioxide removal (CDR) approaches that will reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide by capturing it directly from both the atmosphere and oceans and converting it into valuable products such as fuels and chemicals.
Projects selected under this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) will perform conceptual design studies followed by field validations of cost-effective processes for ocean-based carbon capture and for direct air capture of CO2 coupled with carbon-free hydrogen and captured CO2 to create carbon-neutral methanol.
Selected projects will support the cost and performance goals of DOE’s Carbon Negative Shot initiative, which calls for innovation in CDR pathways that will capture CO2 from the atmosphere and permanently store it at meaningful scales for less than $100/net metric ton of CO2-equivalent.
In addition to advancing CO2 removal and conversion technologies, potential award recipients must address societal considerations and impacts, emphasizing active engagement of local communities and avoiding the imposition of additional burdens on disadvantaged communities. These projects are part of the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure a goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities.
Several knowledgeable posters here have grave reservations about atmospheric CO2 capture, on the grounds of its considerable energy expense.
I wonder how folk feel about ideas of capturing CO2 in seaweed?
https://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/2019/how-kelp-naturally-combats-global-climate-change/
Posted by: Davemart | 01 October 2022 at 04:01 AM
@Dave, could work.
I certainly agree that atmospheric carbon capture is a crazy idea, better just stop burning coal and replace with almost anything (Nat gas for instance), assuming you have already loaded up with wind and solar.
An interesting topic is what to do with curtailed wind (or solar) resources. Is there anything you can do that can usefully use low cost electricity and does not have high capital costs and can be used intermittently.
@mahonj:
'Low' capital costs is relative, but the answer to what to do with excess renewables is that hydrogen/ammonia is what is being installed in volume.
An alternative I fancy for shorter term storage is Energy Dome, which seems to provide highly efficient storage, way cheaper than batteries, for up to 10 hours or so of storage:
https://energydome.com/energy-dome-orsted-to-partner-on-energy-storage-facilities/
The link I have given is to their latest project with Orsted, looking to 20-200MW, but they are already building a smaller 2MW from memory facility in Sicily.
Have a browse around their website for the full technical details, as discussed here:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2022/06/20220611-acesdelta.html
