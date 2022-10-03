Hyundai Motor wins Luminary honor for fully autonomous hydrogen mobility concept Trailer Drone at Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2022

Hyundai Motor Company won its first Luminary honor at Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2022 with its Trailer Drone fully autonomous hydrogen mobility concept. (Earlier post.) The Luminary honor is the highest level of recognition accorded at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept, selected from among Red Dot’s ‘Best of the Best’ winners to serve as inspiration and role model for designers.

Overall, Hyundai won three awards, including Luminary, Best of the Best and Winner honors, at the annual event hosted by Germany’s Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen. In addition to the Luminary award for Trailer Drone, Red Dot also named the SEVEN sport utility electric vehicle (SUEV) concept a Best of the Best and the robotics-based Plug & Drive (PnD) modular platform a Winner.





Trailer Drone is a hydrogen-powered container transportation system capable of operating fully autonomously. With the number of intelligently packaged hydrogen tanks tailored to the journey profile, the flexible and efficient Trailer Drone delivers more than 1,000 km of sufficient range from a single charge, comparable to existing container transportation systems.

Hyundai designed the concept to enable diverse applications using e-Bogies (earlier post), similar to the wheel subframe that sits under every train car. Trailer Drone is a unique and innovative commercial mobility solution in which a trailer is placed on two e-Bogies, allowing it to rotate in a narrower radius than a general trailer.

Unlike conventional tractors that are designed for container transportation only, Trailer Drone offers a multi-purpose platform capable of unlimited business applications. When operated separately from a container trailer, the e-Bogie can be used in various fields, such as cargo transportation, construction, firefighting and rescue.

Hosted by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany, Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. The award breaks down into three different disciplines—Product Design, Brand & Communication Design and Design Concept—to better appraise the diversity in the field of design. The Red Dot Award: Design Concept invites designers, design studios, companies and universities to challenge the status quo and present their most exciting design concepts and prototypes to an international panel of design experts.