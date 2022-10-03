SAIC puts 80 fuel cell MAXUS MIFA vans into service in Shanghai

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 October 2022

SAIC recently put 80 MAXUS MIFA hydrogen fuel cell vans into operation in Shanghai through Xiangdao Chuxing, SAIC’s mobility service platform.

The vans feature a next-generation air filtering system that can purify 99.9% of PM2.5 and other particulate matter in the air. The 70Mpa hydrogen storage tank can withstand a temperature of up to 842 °C; tank wall thickness is as high as 25mm.

MIFA Hydrogen uses a 92 kW fuel cell system and delivers a range of 605 km (376 miles) with fuel consumption of 1.18 kg/100 km. The MIFA Hydrogen van seats seven.

The SAIC MAXUS range is currently available in 73 countries and regions globally. The brand has more than 400 sales dealers across Europe; last year the SAIC MAXUS brand achieved sales of almost 183,000 units globally. In the European market, MAXUS has received more than 10,000 electric vehicle orders this year so far, making it one of the most popular electric van brands in Europe.

At IAA Transportation 2022, MAXUS showcased five of it electric vehicles: the brand’s popular eLCVs the eDELIVER 3 and larger eDELIVER 9, the MAXUS MIFA 9 (MPV), the T90 EV (electric pickup) as well as SAIC’s latest project, the MAXUS Electric Light Truck.

Posted on 03 October 2022 in China, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Mobility services | | Comments (0)

