Rinnai and Toyota start exploring hydrogen-powered cooking methods

Rinnai Corporation, a Japan-based multinational that manufactures gas appliances, and Toyota Motor Corporation, together with Woven Planet Holdings, have initiated collaborative efforts on a potentially ubiquitous new application of hydrogen for food preparation. Their shared goal is to contribute to carbon neutrality and popularize more sustainable approaches to cooking. They aim to achieve this by enabling real-world experiences with hydrogen-powered heating methods in and around Woven City—a living laboratory being developed by Toyota in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

In May 2022, Rinnai announced the successful development of 100% hydrogen combustion technology for residential water heaters and is actively developing a variety of other hydrogen-powered equipment.

Toyota is constructing Woven City where people will live, work, and play as partners and residents create and test new inventions. Developing and utilizing sustainable energy is part of the mission, including new hydrogen technology as a promising option towards carbon neutrality, that will combine with new mobility innovations.

Rinnai, Toyota, and Woven Planet share a strong desire to expand the applications of hydrogen and help achieve global carbon neutrality. Together, they have targeted cooking as a significant way to validate the domestic abilities of hydrogen energy and demonstrate its convenience, usefulness, and value―the overall positive impact it can make on everyday life.

Collaboratively, the companies will apply a scientific approach and fully explore all possible ways to help increase the popularity of hydrogen-powered cooking as an advantageous new approach to meal preparation. They will focus on the safest and most efficient combustion methodologies that also optimize the taste and texture of ingredients without emitting CO 2 in the cooking process.