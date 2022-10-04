Rinnai and Toyota start exploring hydrogen-powered cooking methods
Rinnai Corporation, a Japan-based multinational that manufactures gas appliances, and Toyota Motor Corporation, together with Woven Planet Holdings, have initiated collaborative efforts on a potentially ubiquitous new application of hydrogen for food preparation. Their shared goal is to contribute to carbon neutrality and popularize more sustainable approaches to cooking. They aim to achieve this by enabling real-world experiences with hydrogen-powered heating methods in and around Woven City—a living laboratory being developed by Toyota in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.
In May 2022, Rinnai announced the successful development of 100% hydrogen combustion technology for residential water heaters and is actively developing a variety of other hydrogen-powered equipment.
Toyota is constructing Woven City where people will live, work, and play as partners and residents create and test new inventions. Developing and utilizing sustainable energy is part of the mission, including new hydrogen technology as a promising option towards carbon neutrality, that will combine with new mobility innovations.
Rinnai, Toyota, and Woven Planet share a strong desire to expand the applications of hydrogen and help achieve global carbon neutrality. Together, they have targeted cooking as a significant way to validate the domestic abilities of hydrogen energy and demonstrate its convenience, usefulness, and value―the overall positive impact it can make on everyday life.
Collaboratively, the companies will apply a scientific approach and fully explore all possible ways to help increase the popularity of hydrogen-powered cooking as an advantageous new approach to meal preparation. They will focus on the safest and most efficient combustion methodologies that also optimize the taste and texture of ingredients without emitting CO2 in the cooking process.
Current cooking methods based on propane or natural gas emit CO2. That is why we are developing new hydrogen-powered cooking methods to open the door to sustainable, flavorful food experiences. We are very excited to work alongside Rinnai, a specialist in cooking equipment, to explore novel uses for hydrogen that can become the basis for sustainable societies of the future.—James Kuffner, Board of Directors Member and Chief Digital Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation and CEO of Woven Planet
Its good to have the full range of possibilities.
I would have thought at least in the home a more usual alternative would be to use an induction hob, powered by a fuel cell, which are well over 90% efficient for electrical plus thermal efficiency, and integrate very well with feeds from solar panels, or can be used to drive a heat pump etc.
But hydrogen ovens can enhance the possibilities.
Posted by: Davemart | 04 October 2022 at 03:11 AM
Was promoted in Honda's Hydrogen House mock-up almost 20 years ago.
Success is all about the ability to use existing infrastructure and availability of distribution nodes within urban, suburban, and transportation hubs/ corridors.
Not easily advanced in a free-market, low-reg society such as north america - better in Europe/ Japan.
Posted by: Jer | 04 October 2022 at 05:23 AM
This makes zero sense.
I am starting to believe somebody taking LSD in Toyota, regularly.
Posted by: peskanov | 04 October 2022 at 02:59 PM
peskanov, I totally agree. This is just more Toyota insanity. There is a place for using hydrogen but this is not the place. First and foremost would be to clean up the production of ammonia based fertilizer. Why would you use electricity to make hydrogen to cook with when you can just use the electricity to cook with.
I recently say a diagram showing the relative value of different uses for hydrogen.
See: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E81j2loXEAYzjo5?format=jpg&name=large
They do not have cooking but note that domestic heat is near the bottom and fuel cell cars are on the bottom rung along with metro trains and buses and urban delivery.
Posted by: sd | 04 October 2022 at 07:49 PM
Hydrogen does have one advantage over electricity: it can be stored much more cheaply. This might drive the economics when the source electricity is cheap but intermittent.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 05 October 2022 at 08:49 AM