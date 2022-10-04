Wisk unveils autonomous four-seat eVTOL air taxi; Generation 6

Wisk Aero, an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company, revealed the first self-flying, all-electric, four-passenger vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi. As Wisk’s go-to-market aircraft, Generation 6 represents the first candidate for type certification by the FAA of an autonomous eVTOL.





Generation 6 combines autonomous technology and software, human oversight of every flight, and an overall simplified design to deliver a safe passenger transport systems in commercial aviation.

Through a multifaceted approach—including autonomous flight with human oversight, a simplified design with fewer moving parts, fully redundant systems, and no single point of failure—Wisk’s aircraft is being designed to exceed today’s rigorous aviation safety standards of a one-in-a-billion chance of an accident.

Wisk is one of the only AAM companies to pursue a self-flying first approach. This approach is core to the company’s overall strategy and is most importantly a critical element in bringing one of the safest systems to market in aviation. It is also the key to unlocking the scale and the full potential for the broader AAM industry, Wisk says.

Wisk’s multi-faceted self-flying first approach includes:

Leveraging the same proven technology that accounts for more than 93% of automated pilot functions on today’s commercial flights.

New technology such as improved detect and avoid capabilities, sensors, and more.

Wisk’s logic-driven, procedural-based, decision-making software which provides reliable, deterministic outcomes.

Multi-vehicle supervisors that provide human oversight of every flight and have the ability to intervene when needed.

Wisk’s 6th Generation aircraft leverages key learnings and insights from its previous five generations of eVTOL aircraft to deliver a new level of performance.

Cruising speed: 120 knots

Range: 90 miles with reserves (~144 kilometers with reserves)

Altitude: 2,500 – 4,000 ft above ground

Dimensions: < 50 foot wingspan

Wisk’s 6th Generation aircraft design and configuration includes:

Proprietary 12 propeller design and boom configuration with improved propulsion systems. Tilting propulsion units in front of the wing and fixed lift units aft of the wing are optimized for range, improved aircraft control and performance, and efficient energy management.

A raised wing design, extended booms, and increased size and number of propeller blades to improve safety, stability, and the passenger experience, while reducing both in-cabin noise and the aircraft’s overall noise footprint.

A larger passenger cabin with 4 seats and ample storage for baggage and personal carry-on items, making it one of the most versatile air taxis in the market.

Wisk’s 6th Generation aircraft is designed with a price target of $3 per passenger, per mile. In addition to affordability, Wisk has made accessibility a cornerstone of its design process.

Since 2010, Wisk has designed, developed, and tested five generations of aircraft and completed more than 1600 test flights, without an accident, using one of the world’s largest full-scale fleets of eVTOL aircraft. In 2014, Wisk was one of the first companies in the world to complete a full transition (vertical takeoff to wingborne flight) and, in 2017, was the first company in the US to fly an autonomous, all-electric, vertical takeoff and landing air taxi designed for passenger use.

Wisk is backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Boeing, Wisk has a competitive advantage leveraging 100+ years of Boeing expertise in aircraft development, scale manufacturing, and certification. In addition, Boeing’s eVTOL and autonomy engineering resources help further advance Wisk’s development.