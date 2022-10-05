Hyundai IONIQ 6 to deliver 614 km WLTP

Hyundai Motor Company announced that its IONIQ 6 electrified streamliner will deliver up to 614 km (382 miles) of all-electric range per charge (77.4-kWh battery with 2WD, 18-inch tires), according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). With WLTP-rated energy consumption as low as 13.9 kWh/100 km (53-kWh battery with 2WD, 18-inch tires), IONIQ 6 will be one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles (EV) on the market when it goes on sale later this year in select markets in Europe and next year in North America.





Hyundai said that IONIQ 6’s all-electric range performance is made possible in large part by Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated architecture for EVs, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and the electrified streamliner’s ultra-low wind resistance.

E-GMP delivers optimal electric performance and provides 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes and supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. With E-GMP, IONIQ 6 can be a workstation or a portable power bank on wheels, creating new usage scenarios to fit customers’ diverse, on-the-go lifestyles.

Hyundai Motor maximized IONIQ 6’s all-electric driving range through extensive aerodynamic design and engineering work. The vehicle’s drag coefficient of 0.21 is the lowest in the company’s vehicle lineup and one of the lowest in the industry.

The model’s streamlined appearance and various design elements, such as an active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers, significantly enhanced IONIQ 6’s aerodynamics performance. In particular, wheel gap reducers minimize the empty space between the front bumper and tires to improve aerodynamic performance around the wheel wells.

This Hyundai invention made it possible for the electrified streamliner to provide a longer wheelbase for passengers’ riding comfort while simultaneously overcoming the aerodynamics challenges caused by its short front overhang.