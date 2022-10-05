European marine systems integrator orders Nuvera fuel cell system

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE to issue funding opportunity on lithium extraction and conversion from geothermal brines
05 October 2022

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell engines for on- and off-road mobility and other applications, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy-based system integrator H2Boat, which is developing a zero-emission energy solution for marine applications.

As part of the project, Nuvera will supply an E-45 fuel cell engine to H2Boat for marine type approval certification, and subsequently for integration in H2Boat’s forthcoming HP Energy Pack (P>40kW). H2Boat anticipates using Nuvera E-Series Fuel Cell Engines to expand its marine product line.

NuveraMobileEngine2-min

Nuvera E-Series fuel cell engine

H2B launched in 2020 to introduce sustainable hydrogen technology into the marine sector starting with the pleasure boat sector. H2Boat is part of Bluenergy Revolution, a company spun out of the University of Genoa (Italy) and focused on the research and development of fuel cell, electrolyzer and metal hydride systems, with the aim to develop hydrogen technology solutions for mobile and stationary applications.

According to H2Boat, a marine vessel with an onboard hydrogen system exemplifies how passenger comfort can be achieved while minimizing environmental impact. Unlike boats propelled by internal combustion engines, a fuel cell electric boat can access marine-protected areas.

Nuvera is making a greener marine industry reality by providing zero-emission, high-productivity fuel cell solutions as an alternative to gasoline and diesel internal combustion engines. Nuvera E-Series Fuel Cell Engines applications allow marine vessel and equipment manufacturers to comply with tightening emissions regulations and mandates and remain economically competitive by providing high-performance zero-emission power solutions.

Nuvera continues to grow its European presence. The company is powering hydrogen vehicles being built for Hamburg’s New Clean Port & Logistics Innovation Cluster. It is a member of Hydrogen Europe, a leading industry association with more than 290 members partnering with the European Union and global stakeholders to develop hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and recently provided its E-Series Fuel Cell Engine to Devinn, a systems integrator and product development company in the Czech Republic. Nuvera Fuel Cells Europe is a fully equipped business, engineering, testing and service center for Nuvera fuel cell products.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.

Posted on 05 October 2022 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Ports and Marine

Comments

Davemart

I would have thought on board reforming of methanol would work better for pleasure boats.

Posted by: Davemart | 05 October 2022 at 03:10 AM

