DOE VTO requesting information regarding prevalence of and solutions to EV no-charge events

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) is issuing a Request for Information (DE-FOA-0002797) regarding the prevalence of and solutions to electric vehicle (EV) no-charge events.

This includes interoperability issues between EVs and the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE or “chargers”) and other parts of the charging ecosystem.

VTO is developing plans to implement the Vehicle Grid Integration (VGI) Research, Development, and Demonstration Program as directed by the Energy Act of 2020 and one of the barriers to VGI to be addressed is the issue of some EVs failing to charge satisfactorily when connected to electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE or chargers). These no-charge events either fail to start charging or fail to complete the charge without interruption.

The purpose of this RFI is to solicit input from industry (e.g., EV manufacturers, EVSE manufacturers, and charge network operators), academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders on issues related to EVs failing to charge properly when connected to chargers.

EERE is specifically interested in information on the prevalence of and factors that lead to electric vehicles failing to charge when connected to chargers and other interoperability challenges.

This is solely a request for information and not a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA).