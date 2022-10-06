GAUSSIN and SYMBIO partner to accelerate the development of GAUSSIN’s hydrogen logistics equipment range

GAUSSIN and SYMBIO, a Faurecia & Michelin joint venture specializing in hydrogen fuel cell systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic partnership. The agreement will accelerate the development of GAUSSIN’s range of hydrogen vehicles with the integration of SYMBIO’s customized hydrogen solutions in its ATM vehicles.





Gaussin ATM

This partnership should increase the performance of GAUSSIN vehicles and accelerate their market launch. For SYMBIO, this agreement increases the scope of applications of its technology and puts its know-how at the service of pioneers in zero-emission mobility.

The cooperation should lead to the acquisition by GAUSSIN of SYMBIO StackPack fuel cell systems in order to increase the performance and accelerate the introduction of its range of hydrogen vehicles to its customers.





The H2Motive SYMBIO range

SYMBIO is a leading global supplier to the automotive industry with more than 30 years of experience. Acting as its customers’ innovation partner, SYMBIO designs, develops and produces fuel cell systems to the highest industrial standards. Its complete range of StackPack fuel cells meets all the performance, durability, autonomy and safety requirements of on- and off-road mobile applications. Its objective is to consolidate its position as a global partner in zero-emission mobility with a production capacity of 200,000 StackPacks per year by 2030.