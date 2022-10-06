Stena Bulk launches project to demonstrate end-to-end shipboard carbon capture at scale

Leading tanker shipping company Stena Bulk is launching a two-year, three-phase project aimed at demonstrating shipboard carbon capture, together with the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI).





Project REMARCCABLE (Realizing Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions) will see one of Stena Bulk’s Medium Range (MR) IMOIIMAXX tankers installed with a carbon capture system, developed together with other project partners, Alfa Laval, the American Bureau of Shipping, Deltamarin, and TNO.

Targeting at least a 30% absolute capture rate for carbon dioxide during normal vessel operations and on deep-sea voyages, and by working with organizations to offload and sequester or reuse the CO 2 , the project is the world's first initiative demonstrating end-to-end shipboard carbon capture at such a large scale and across the full value chain.

The project will use non-proprietary equipment and processes, so results can be shared broadly and publicly to maximise learning and encourage further development. It also aims to establish a pathway to reduce the cost of onboard CO 2 capture to €150 per tonne of CO 2 or lower, to allow the technology to be commercially deployed in the near future.