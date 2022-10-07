GM Defense to develop battery pack prototype for Department of Defense

GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, was selected by the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms. DIU is the only DoD organization focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial and dual-use technology to solve operational challenges at speed and scale.

GM Defense will leverage GM’s Ultium Platform as it works to meet DIU’s requirement for a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles.





GM’s HUMMER EV Ultium battery pack

This award is a critical enabler for non-traditional defense businesses like GM Defense to deliver commercial technologies that support our customers’ transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future. Commercial battery electric technologies continue to mature. GM Defense offers a unique advantage with our ability to leverage proven commercial capabilities and the billions in GM investments in electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technologies in order to help provide our customers with the most advanced capabilities the commercial market can offer. —Steve duMont, president of GM Defense

GM’s Ultium Platform is a combined electric vehicle (EV) battery architecture and propulsion system that can deliver power, range, and scale beyond any previous GM hybrid or extended range EV technology. Modular and scalable, the Ultium Platform uses different chemistries and cell form factors, making it adaptable to changing needs and new technology insertions as they become available.

This award follows a similar announcement GM Defense made in July when the business was selected by the US Army to provide a GMC HUMMER EV Pickup for analysis and demonstration. The award is intended to help meet the military’s requirement for a light- to heavy-duty battery EV that can support reduced reliance on fossil fuels in the operational and garrison environments.

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and mobility and autonomy solutions to global defense, security and government markets.