Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Zerova unveils 480 kW charger prototype
New Toyota Highlander turbocharged engine offers more torque and fewer emissions

Honda reveals styling of new Prologue battery-electric SUV; new CR-V hybrid to be gateway vehicle

07 October 2022

Honda has provided the first look at the exterior and interior styling of the all-new Honda Prologue battery-electric SUV that will come to market in North America in 2024. The Prologue design features clean and simple "Neo-Rugged" exterior and interior styling and ample interior space.

08 2024 Honda Prologue Styling Reveal

Prologue’s generous dimensions and roomy interior position the SUV alongside the Passport in Honda’s light truck lineup. Prologue will have a wheelbase of 121.8-inches, and is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V.

The Prologue will have a generous interior, which will provide ample space for passengers and cargo. Showcasing a tech-rich cabin, the Prologue will have a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display.

08 2024 Honda Prologue Styling Reveal

This “Year of the Honda SUV” includes HR-V, CR-V, and Pilot, models that play key roles in preparing for volume Honda EV sales that will begin with Prologue in 2024. Prologue, which will be available with all-wheel drive, will target active customers who want the versatility of an SUV with the zero emissions benefit of a BEV.

We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling. We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV.

—Gary Robinson, vice president, automobile planning and strategy at American Honda

Honda’s research shows that hybrid-electric customers are among the first to move into full-electric products. Honda plans to increase the model mix of the 2023 CR-V to 50% hybrid sales and will offer customers of the CR-V hybrid a shorter term, two-year lease in ZEV states when that model comes to market in fall 2022. This will enable a customer in targeted markets to easily transition into a Prologue when the new EV launches in 2024. In this way, the company’s increasing hybrid sales volume will help grow a future EV customer base.

Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030, with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out a timeline of EV introductions based on three initial phases leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040:

  • 2024: Begin sales of the Honda Prologue, co-developed with GM

  • 2026: Begin sales of Honda models based on Honda e:Architecture to be produced by Honda in North America.

  • 2027: Begin sales of a new series of affordable EVs co-developed with GM, also produced by Honda in North America.

Honda also recently announced an agreement to establish a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in the US to power Honda and Acura EV models for the North American market.

Prologue Dimensions

Exterior Measurements Inches
Wheelbase 121.8
Length 192.0
Width 78.3
Height 64.7

Posted on 07 October 2022 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (1)

Comments

charlesH

Looks very good.

Please give it an LFP battery. No fire risk, life 2-4k cycles, recharge >200 miles in 20 min, 200-250 mile range is enough.

Posted by: charlesH | 07 October 2022 at 07:47 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)