Volvo Penta & CMB.TECH expand partnership on dual-fuel hydrogen engines

Building on a successful collaboration, Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH are expanding their collaboration to accelerate the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on land and at sea applications. The strengthened collaboration will include joint projects ranging from pilots to small-scale industrialization.





CMB.TECH owns, operates, and designs large marine and industrial applications powered by hydrogen and ammonia—fuels that it both manufactures and supplies to its customers. Volvo Penta is a world-leading and global manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels, and industrial applications. The companies have worked together in pilot projects since 2017 successfully adapting Volvo Penta engines to run as a dual-fuel hydrogen and diesel solution via the conversion kit provided by CMB.TECH.

The strengthened collaboration will create synergies aimed at leveraging the competences and product offerings of both companies—establishing dual-fuel hydrogen technology as a low-carbon interim solution before suitable zero-emissions alternatives become viable.

From the initial dual-fuel technology projects we have seen reductions of CO 2 emissions up to 80%. It is clear that the energy transition is a major challenge in many types of applications. With the dual-fuel technology we have been developing over the last few years, we can provide a cost-effective and robust solution for a variety of applications. We think there is huge potential in this solution for customers, both on land and at sea. —Roy Campe, Chief Technology Officer at CMB.TECH

I believe that this dual-fuel approach will appeal to many of our customers by its ease of installation, maintenance, and use. In addition, it will help accelerate our customers’ transition to more sustainable operations. —Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta

The dual-fuel solution’s main advantage is that it will reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases while at the same time provide a robust and reliable solution. And, if hydrogen is not available, the application continues to run on traditional fuel, safeguarding productivity.

The design and testing of the hydrogen-injection system will take place at CMB.TECH’s Technology and Development Center in Brentwood, UK. Here, Volvo Penta engines will be tested to optimize the hydrogen-diesel injection strategy for maximum reliability and emission savings.