Volvo will supply 20 heavy-duty electric trucks to Amazon in Germany

Volvo Trucks will deliver fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon in Germany by year end. The 20 Volvo FH Electric are expected to drive more than one million road kilometers annually. For Amazon, the trucks will play a key role in electrification of longer distances and heavier loads.





Heavy goods vehicles and other commercial vehicles make up around 36% of Germany’s domestic transport emissions, according to Germany’s BMUV.

Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September this year and the availability of electric trucks for inter-city and regional haulage marks an important milestone for decarbonizing road transport.

The electric versions of its most important product range—the heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX trucks—will play a key role in reaching Volvo Trucks’ global target that in 2030 50% of all new trucks sold will be battery- or fuel-cell-electric. These electric heavy-duty trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tonnes and the three models mentioned represent around two thirds of the company’s sales.

For Amazon, the trucks will replace their diesel counterparts and play a key role in electrification initiatives through its transportation chain.

The Volvo FH Electric offers battery capacity of 540 kWh and 490 kW of continuous power. The range is up to 300 km, but the Volvo FH Electric can cover up to 500 km during a normal workday if a top-up charge is added, for example during the lunch break.

Volvo Trucks have a global range of six all electric trucks designed to cover many different transport assignments. The Volvo FH, FM and FMX Electric models have a GCW of up to 44 tonnes. Sales are ongoing in Europe and series production started in September 2022.

Manufacturing of the Volvo FL and FE Electric, for city distribution and refuse handling, started in Europe already in 2019. Production of the Volvo VNR Electric for North America began in 2020.