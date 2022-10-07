Zerova unveils 480 kW charger prototype

Zerova unveiled an EV charger with an output of up to 480 kW. The new solution will be able to charge four cars at the same time and will be able to fully charge a vehicle in 10 minutes, and provide 150 km (93 miles) of range in less than five minutes.

The 4th Generation Four Gun Charger can be used for both passenger and commercial vehicles, and supports the major charging standards CCS-1, CCS-2, CHAdeMO, and GB. It comes with four five-meter-long cables to increase accessibility and could be used for commercial fleets or retail use.

Its small footprint also means the solution can be installed in locations from fleet charging stations to small urban spaces.

The charging point also includes an advertisement screen, enabling companies to benefit from user engagement and brand promotion. It comes in two options - the standard 360kW model and the expanded 480kW concept design.

Zerova is demonstrating a protype of the new charging solution at the eMove360° Europe conference between 5-7 October at Messe Berlin. The 4th Generation Four Gun Charger product will officially be launched in Q4 2023.

Zerova was initially created as a subsidiary of Phihong, a leading power supply manufacturer. On 1 September 2022, it officially became a standalone company and will focus exclusively on the electric vehicle charging market.