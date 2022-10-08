EPA proposes endangerment finding for lead emissions from aircraft engines that operate on leaded fuel
08 October 2022
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed determination that emissions of lead from aircraft that operate on leaded fuel cause or contribute to air pollution that may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health and welfare.
Under the Clean Air Act, EPA reviews information on air pollutants and sources of air pollution to determine whether they threaten human health or welfare. This is referred to as an “endangerment finding”—a first step in using EPA’s authority to address this source of lead pollution.
Levels of airborne lead in the United States have declined 99% since 1980. Piston-engine aircraft are the largest single source of remaining lead emissions to the air in the US, contributing 70% of the lead entering the air annually. These are typically small aircraft that carry 2-10 passengers. Jet aircraft used for commercial transport do not operate on a fuel containing lead.
This proposed endangerment finding will undergo public notice and comment, and after evaluating comments on the proposal, EPA plans to issue any final endangerment finding in 2023.
EPA is not proposing aircraft engine lead emission standards with this action. EPA’s consideration of endangerment is a first step toward application of EPA’s authority to address lead pollution. If the proposed finding is finalized, EPA would subsequently propose regulatory standards for lead emissions from aircraft engines.
Lead exposure can come from multiple sources, including leaded paint, contaminated soil, industrial emissions from battery recycling or metals processing, and the combustion of fuel or waste containing lead.
Children’s exposure to lead can cause irreversible and life-long health effects. No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. In adults, health impacts from lead exposure can include cardiovascular effects, increased blood pressure and incidence of hypertension, decreased kidney function, and reproductive issues.
Earlier this year, the FAA and aviation and energy industries announced the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, an effort to transition piston-engine aircraft to unleaded fuel. Already, the FAA has approved the safe use of an unleaded fuel that can be used in a large number of piston-engine aircraft, along with other unleaded fuels for specific aircraft.
It is ludicrous to allow this source of lethal emissions.
People, especially children, are being permanently damaged to enable what is largely pleasure trips, or at any rate journeys which could reasonably be done by other means.
Of course, there are also air ambulances etc, but no excuses should be allowed in maintaining and enabling this wanton damage.
Posted by: Davemart | 08 October 2022 at 02:06 AM
There are multiple solutions to the leaded avgas problem:
#2 would be best done at overhaul time. Just replace the old engine.
- Autogas STCs for the original engines.
- Repowering with aerodiesels running on jet fuel.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 08 October 2022 at 09:59 AM
#2 will require gov carrots and sticks
General Aviation (mostly light old avgas fueled aircraft) hotspots have NOT reduced lead pollution 99%, they even may have increased a lot. Many of the small HOTSPOT airports are near suburban cities which is unjust for the low income residents that are being lead polluted by rich people recreational flights.
Or another example is the Camarillo, CA airport next to local agriculture getting lead polluted.
Posted by: GdB | 08 October 2022 at 12:40 PM
#3 is create a new lead substitute avgas with MORE R&D funding. Not sure if this has been fully explored and properly funded.
But the amount of time this has gone uncorrected is a crime.
Posted by: GdB | 08 October 2022 at 12:43 PM