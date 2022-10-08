Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric hatch; deliveries of Tiago.ev start in January

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, launched the newest member of its EV family this past week: the Tiago.ev. Tata is offering special introductory prices starting INR 8.49 Lakh (US$10,000) (All India – Ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers (of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV).





Equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, Tiago.ev delivers a peak output of 55 kW and full torque delivery of 114 N·m. The Tiago.ev accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The car comes with two driving modes—City and Sport—along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes. This provides ultimate customization according to customer driving styles. With level 3 regen settings, it delivers a one-pedal-like driving experience.

Bookings for the Tiago.ev will start on 10 October 2022. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of INR 21,000 (US$254), at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2023.