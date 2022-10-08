Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric hatch; deliveries of Tiago.ev start in January

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 October 2022

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, launched the newest member of its EV family this past week: the Tiago.ev. Tata is offering special introductory prices starting INR 8.49 Lakh (US$10,000) (All India – Ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers (of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV).

Press-28sep22-01

Equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, Tiago.ev delivers a peak output of 55 kW and full torque delivery of 114 N·m. The Tiago.ev accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The car comes with two driving modes—City and Sport—along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes. This provides ultimate customization according to customer driving styles. With level 3 regen settings, it delivers a one-pedal-like driving experience.

Bookings for the Tiago.ev will start on 10 October 2022. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of INR 21,000 (US$254), at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2023.

Having pioneered the EV market in India, we have successfully led its growth and penetration over the last couple of years. We believe ‘now’ is the right time to fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by introducing vehicles that will encourage rapid adoption of EVs. With the launch of the Tiago.ev, India’s first electric hatchback, the nation can take a giant leap forward in the quest for safe, clean and green mobility. It is an ideal fun hatch which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. It comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions, enabling customers to choose the combination that best serves their mobility needs. With its thrilling, yet easy to drive experience amidst a luxurious ambience, the Tiago.ev is likely to become the favorite car of every family member.

Furthermore, with an aim to make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. We are confident that this move will help more and more customers embrace EVs as their preferred mode for personal mobility. We remain focused to play our role in fulfilling India’s commitment towards reducing carbon footprint from auto emissions and will offer more choice to customers with a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026.

—Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd

Tiago.ev is based on the Ziptron technology—Tata Motors’ in-house developed globally competitive high voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 500 million km across diverse and challenging Indian terrains.

Understanding the different requirements of customers, the Tiago.ev is offered in multiple combinations of IP67 rated battery packs (water and dust resistant) and charging options including a 24kWh battery pack, delivering a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 315km for longer daily driving needs and a 19.2kWh battery pack for short and frequent trips, delivering an estimated MIDC range of 250km.

Battery Pack Charging Option Variant
19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE
XT
24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT
XZ+
XZ+ Tech LUX
7.2 kW AC XZ+
XZ+ Tech LUX

The battery and motor also come with 8 years or 160,000 km warranty. The production of the 24kWh battery pack variants have been prioritized based on insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Tiago.ev comes with 4 different charging solutions:

  • A 15A plug point for hassle free – anywhere anytime- charging

  • A standard 3.3kW AC charger

  • A 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add 35km range with 30 min of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% – 100%) in 3 hr 36 mins

  • DC fast charging which can add 110km of range with just 30min of charging and can charge 10%- 80% in just 57 min

The Tiago.ev will be the first in its category to offer telematics as standard feature on all trims. The ZConnect app will offer 45 connected car features which include Remote AC ON/OFF with temperature setting, Remote geo fencing & car location tracking, Smart watch connectivity, Remote vehicle health diagnostics, Real-time charge status, Dynamic charger locator, Driving Style analytics amongst others. In addition to the above, customers will also enjoy an 8-speaker Harman Infotainment System with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity.

Tata is leading the e-mobility wave in India with a market share of 89% (YTD FY2023) and with more than 45,000 Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment. Tata Motors is also closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.

Commenting on the introduction, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence observed that India’s battery supply chain will have to catch-up if the country is to meet its target of having 30% of vehicle sales electric by 2030, from less than 1% last year.

Posted on 08 October 2022 in Electric (Battery), India, Market Background | | Comments (5)

Comments

mahonj

This is what you want, a cheap EV hatchback.
It is quite small (3.7m long), but it is still an EV.
I would not expect to see this class of car in Europe or the US for some time.

Posted by: mahonj | 08 October 2022 at 02:28 AM

peskanov

@mahonj,
yes we have than kind of car in Europe, it's just not that popular or cheap.
My SEAT Mii (and the VW eUp too) is very close to this car. It has an slightly bigger battery and is a bit more powerful.
It's also more expensive, >20.000E...but well, it's Europe.

Posted by: peskanov | 08 October 2022 at 06:28 AM

Albert E Short

This looks to be ideal for congested older Indian cities where traffic is so famously snarled. Any decent regenerative braking will be an added boon as it shines in such cases. The noise and smog reduction alone makes it worthwhile.

Posted by: Albert E Short | 08 October 2022 at 08:31 AM

ErockFishe

Wow they publish the 0 to 60 km acceleration times. I guess I’m supposed to have something to compare that with on another car ?

Posted by: ErockFishe | 08 October 2022 at 12:14 PM

peskanov

@ErockFishe ,
they do the same for the VW eUP and Mii. These cars are designed for urban environments, where you rarely surpass 60 km/h.

In other other words, they are telling you these cars gets out of the traffic light fast.

Posted by: peskanov | 08 October 2022 at 03:16 PM

