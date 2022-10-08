Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric hatch; deliveries of Tiago.ev start in January
Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, launched the newest member of its EV family this past week: the Tiago.ev. Tata is offering special introductory prices starting INR 8.49 Lakh (US$10,000) (All India – Ex-showroom), for the first 10,000 customers (of which 2000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV).
Equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor, Tiago.ev delivers a peak output of 55 kW and full torque delivery of 114 N·m. The Tiago.ev accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The car comes with two driving modes—City and Sport—along with four levels of regen settings in each of the drive modes. This provides ultimate customization according to customer driving styles. With level 3 regen settings, it delivers a one-pedal-like driving experience.
Bookings for the Tiago.ev will start on 10 October 2022. Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of INR 21,000 (US$254), at any authorized Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2023.
Having pioneered the EV market in India, we have successfully led its growth and penetration over the last couple of years. We believe ‘now’ is the right time to fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by introducing vehicles that will encourage rapid adoption of EVs. With the launch of the Tiago.ev, India’s first electric hatchback, the nation can take a giant leap forward in the quest for safe, clean and green mobility. It is an ideal fun hatch which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars. It comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions, enabling customers to choose the combination that best serves their mobility needs. With its thrilling, yet easy to drive experience amidst a luxurious ambience, the Tiago.ev is likely to become the favorite car of every family member.
Furthermore, with an aim to make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. We are confident that this move will help more and more customers embrace EVs as their preferred mode for personal mobility. We remain focused to play our role in fulfilling India’s commitment towards reducing carbon footprint from auto emissions and will offer more choice to customers with a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026.—Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd
This is what you want, a cheap EV hatchback.
It is quite small (3.7m long), but it is still an EV.
I would not expect to see this class of car in Europe or the US for some time.
Posted by: mahonj | 08 October 2022 at 02:28 AM
@mahonj,
yes we have than kind of car in Europe, it's just not that popular or cheap.
My SEAT Mii (and the VW eUp too) is very close to this car. It has an slightly bigger battery and is a bit more powerful.
It's also more expensive, >20.000E...but well, it's Europe.
Posted by: peskanov | 08 October 2022 at 06:28 AM
This looks to be ideal for congested older Indian cities where traffic is so famously snarled. Any decent regenerative braking will be an added boon as it shines in such cases. The noise and smog reduction alone makes it worthwhile.
Posted by: Albert E Short | 08 October 2022 at 08:31 AM
Wow they publish the 0 to 60 km acceleration times. I guess I’m supposed to have something to compare that with on another car ?
Posted by: ErockFishe | 08 October 2022 at 12:14 PM
@ErockFishe ,
they do the same for the VW eUP and Mii. These cars are designed for urban environments, where you rarely surpass 60 km/h.
In other other words, they are telling you these cars gets out of the traffic light fast.
Posted by: peskanov | 08 October 2022 at 03:16 PM