Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
UNSW Syndey team develops hydrogen-diesel dual fuel system; 90% H2, more than 85% reduction in CO2
Top 10 EV battery manufacturers all Asian companies; China accounts for 56% of market, Korea 26% and Japan 10%

Benchmark: China dominates Li-ion battery supply chain

09 October 2022

China dominates the global Li-ion battery supply chain to the extent that removing the country in favor of European or North American alternatives will be difficult, according to analysis by Benchmark Minerals Intelligence. With the exception of mining, China controls at least half of the supply from every step needed to make a lithium-ion battery, according to Benchmark.

Although most lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese for batteries is mined outside of China, the majority of all critical minerals for the battery supply chain are further refined and processed in China.

Continuous R&D and technology innovation, fast construction speed of infrastructure and factories, as well as labour advantages, have helped to form a complete chain from mining and chemical all the way to EV-making.

—Albert Li, an analyst at Benchmark

China-Dominance-w-Mang-scaled

Lithium is typically shipped to China for conversion to lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide. Almost 60% of lithium refining occurred in China, despite just 13% of lithium being mined there.

The vast majority of cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); three-quarters of this is then processed by China. Much of this is also sourced from Chinese-owned mines in the DRC.

Of the metals, China has the largest share of refining for manganese. Despite mining less than 10% of the global supply, China refines 95% of it.

The material China has the biggest overall dominance over is graphite, says Benchmark. Not only does China mine 64% of natural flake graphite, it has a monopoly on conversion to spherical graphite needed for anodes. From the mining side, China is forecast by Benchmark to fall second to Africa over the next decade.

More than two-thirds of synthetic graphite, which is produced from petroleum coke, is produced in China. The majority of this comes either from Inner Mongolia where electricity is cheap, or Sichuan province where there is abundant hydroelectric power. However, recent changes in Inner Mongolia electricity policies, and drought in Sichuan put these sources under stress, Benchmark notes.

In 2022, Benchmark forecasts 70% of all batteries will be made in China. This is supported by strong control of the midstream, with a near monopoly over anode production and more than three-quarters of cathode production.

Posted on 09 October 2022 in Batteries, China, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials, Supply chain | | Comments (1)

Comments

Gorr

Battery market will be replaced by gold hydrogen and north-america is full of gold hydrogen.

Posted by: Gorr | 09 October 2022 at 08:13 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)