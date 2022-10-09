Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Benchmark: China dominates Li-ion battery supply chain
Cellforce Group and Dürr successfully establish joint mass production process for double-sided electrode coating

Top 10 EV battery manufacturers all Asian companies; China accounts for 56% of market, Korea 26% and Japan 10%

09 October 2022

The top 10 global producers of Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles are all Asian companies, according to an analysis posted on the Visual Capitalist. Chinese companies make up 56% of the EV battery market, followed by Korean companies (26%) and Japanese manufacturers (10%).

China-based CATL, the world’s top supplier, expanded its market share from 32% in 2021 to 34% in 2022. One-third of the world’s EV batteries come from the Chinese company, which provides lithium-ion batteries to Tesla, Peugeot, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Korea’s LG Energy currently remains the second-largest supplier, closely followed by BYD, which elbowed past Panasonic from 2021 to 2022.

Top-10-EV-Battery-Manufacturers-by-Market-Share-2022_main_Sept9-1

Evbatteries

Posted on 09 October 2022 in Batteries, China, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

Gorr

This can be overcome if we deploy at scale gold hydrogen where there is a lot of potential in north-america along of new and improved ammonia cars and trucks and ships and airplanes. Batteries market share will shrink because of difficulties of use and they are very costly.

Posted by: Gorr | 09 October 2022 at 07:52 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)