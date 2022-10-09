Top 10 EV battery manufacturers all Asian companies; China accounts for 56% of market, Korea 26% and Japan 10%
09 October 2022
The top 10 global producers of Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles are all Asian companies, according to an analysis posted on the Visual Capitalist. Chinese companies make up 56% of the EV battery market, followed by Korean companies (26%) and Japanese manufacturers (10%).
China-based CATL, the world’s top supplier, expanded its market share from 32% in 2021 to 34% in 2022. One-third of the world’s EV batteries come from the Chinese company, which provides lithium-ion batteries to Tesla, Peugeot, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.
Korea’s LG Energy currently remains the second-largest supplier, closely followed by BYD, which elbowed past Panasonic from 2021 to 2022.
This can be overcome if we deploy at scale gold hydrogen where there is a lot of potential in north-america along of new and improved ammonia cars and trucks and ships and airplanes. Batteries market share will shrink because of difficulties of use and they are very costly.
Posted by: Gorr | 09 October 2022 at 07:52 AM