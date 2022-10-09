Moog and Komatsu to demonstrate fully electric wheel loader

Moog has collaborated with Komatsu to build a fully electric compact wheel loader machine. The companies will demonstrate the connected and automation-ready, zero-emission, battery-powered machine at bauma 2022 from 24-30 October at Messe München.





Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system includes an electric traction motor, lift, tilt and steering electric cylinders, power electronics, system control computer, battery, and battery management system. The integrated software connects and intelligently coordinates actions across the machine while the all-electric actuators and motors provide the muscle.

Komatsu provided the vehicle-level design and assembly, including structural configurations that take advantage of Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system.

To achieve our CO 2 emission reduction targets from products in use 50% by 2030 from 2010 levels, to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2050, we are looking for promising technologies from suppliers to accelerate our electric machine development. The machine, built together with Moog, combines the strengths of both companies, and was finalized within a short period of time. We expect the joint testing will show the advantages of a fully electric machine and will prove collaboration is beneficial for both sides. —Seiichi Fuchita, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and President of Development Division Komatsu

By seamlessly integrating multiple subsystems including power management, motion control, connectivity, and automation, the Moog system enables customers to develop their own differentiated offerings and bring their vision for next-generation machines to life, while decreasing development costs and the time to bring products to market.

The companies plan to test the all-electric loader after bauma 2022 to prove the concept further, which Moog and Komatsu expect will achieve a new level of efficiency, operating time, and comfort. The companies’ joint test will show they have extended the machine’s operating cycle and, with innovative assist functions, provided a fatigue-proof and comfortable environment for the operators to manage the machines and their day.

Moog has a history of converting hydraulic systems to electric in industries including aerospace, defense, and industrial machinery for applications including simulators for air, sea, and land vehicles. Leveraging this expertise, Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system will help Komatsu control not only the loader’s motion but also its energy use to enhance run-time and cut maintenance costs compared to diesel alternatives.

Moog’s intelligent machine electrification system is designed to be connected, automation-ready and ready to scale to production. The system has the sensing and control capabilities needed for automation while the integrated software framework comes with built-in tools to coordinate multiple axes of motion and precisely control torque, velocity, position, and force. This, paired with the system’s connectivity, will enable Moog’s customers to develop and deploy valuable automation functionality via over-the-air (OTA) feature updates.