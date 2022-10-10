Fermata Energy’s FE-20 V2X bidirectional DC fast charger available Q1 2023

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 October 2022

Fermata Energy announced the upcoming release of its second V2X bidirectional charger, the FE-20. With multiple commercial projects already successfully deployed with its FE-15 bidirectional charger, Fermata Energy is adding a second commercial charger option with the FE-20 to meet the increasing demand for V2X installations. V2X includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-building (V2B) projects.

The FE-20 is made exclusively for Fermata Energy by Heliox.

The FE-20 pairs with Fermata Energy’s proprietary V2X software platform, which sends fleet operators advance notice about opportunities to earn revenue. The FE-20 bidirectional charger (CHAdeMO) is a profit center that is comparable in cost to quality, commercial “traditional” chargers, which are cost centers to organizations with EV fleets.

Sample technical details of the FE-20 include:

  • North America, 3-Phase 5-Wire grid port

  • CHAdeMO and CHAdeMO V2H/L

  • 20 kW for both charging and discharging

  • UL certification pending

Fermata Energy is taking pre-orders for the FE-20 from fleet owners and operators for Q1 2023 delivery.

Fermata’s FE-15 is the first bidirectional charger to receive UL certification and the only one approved for use in the US by Nissan as not impacting the Nissan LEAF battery warranty.

Posted on 10 October 2022 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, V2X

