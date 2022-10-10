NIO’s expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and Swedish markets coming with buildout of battery swap stations

China-based smart electric vehicle company NIO unveiled details of its products and services for Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden at a European launch event in Berlin. This expansion follows NIO’s entry into the Norwegian market last year. Three new models derived from its NIO NT2 platform, the ET7, EL7 and ET5, will be available together with a subscription models to encourage EV use.

The company also said that it plans to build 20 Power Swap Stations (PSS) in Europe this year. In 2023, this number is expected to reach 120. The PSS located in Zusmarshausen, between Munich and Stuttgart is in operation, and the PSS in Berlin is nearing completion. By 2025, NIO aims to build 1,000 PSS outside of China, most of which will be in Europe.





NIO’s ET7 high-performance flagship sedan is available to order now in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden with deliveries due to start on 16 October 16th. NIO also confirmed that pre-orders for its EL7, a mid-large smart electric SUV, and the ET5, its mid-size smart electric sedan, are open now, with deliveries set to start in January and March 2023, respectively.





NIO ET7 in Berlin

The three NIO models for Europe are derived from NIO’s latest NT2 platform. The NT2 advanced chassis system, coupled with comprehensive tuning for each model, offerS a dynamic yet comfortable ride. NIO’s innovative CSU (Chargeable, Swappable, Upgradeable) architecture enables both charging and swapping of batteries with the ongoing opportunity to benefit from the latest battery technology or flexibility to upgrade the battery capacity.





NIO EL7

All three models are equipped with NIO’s latest Banyan intelligent system. This full-stack technology comprises the vehicle computing platform, operating system, vehicle intelligent hardware, intelligent algorithms and applications, and will continue to evolve via FOTA updates.

With the help of intelligent hardware such as Aquila, NIO’s sensing system comprising LiDAR, ADAM and NIO’s supercomputer platform with a computing power of up to 1,016T, will ultimately be able to offer advanced safety assistance and automatic driving in scenarios such as high-speed carriageways, urban areas, parking, and charging environments.

At the same time, the three models also come with the NIO PanoCinema panoramic digital cockpit as standard powered by the on-board artificial intelligence assistant, NOMI.

New for Europe is NIO’s subscription model, which is now open for users in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. NIO Subscription is designed to offer maximum flexibility and personalization to encourage EV use. With terms starting from just one month to 60 months, users will be able to choose the vehicle that best suits their needs. For all subscription models, NIO offers comprehensive insurance, maintenance, winter tires, a courtesy car and battery swapping, as well as the flexibility to upgrade battery services.

NIO is committed to a comprehensive battery charging system in the new markets. At present, NIO has access to 380,000 charging points in Europe accessible with NIO NFC cards, and a European version of NIO’s charging map has also been introduced.

NIO will continue offering a direct-to-consumer model for serving European users. NIO House in Berlin is about to open, and NIO announced it is building further NIO Houses in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Gothenburg.

NIO has established a network of Authorized Service Centers in all major city areas of Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. Via the NIO App, users can access car data and book service appointments through a “One Click for Service” function.

NIO also confirmed its commitment to increased R&D activity in Europe. This July, NIO created the Berlin Innovation Center, with its focus on digital cockpit, autonomous driving and the R&D of new energies. In September, the first Power Swap Station manufactured in NIO Power Europe Plant located in Hungary rolled off the production line. This plant also serves the role as the manufacturing center, service and R&D facilities for NIO Power in Europe. The teams from the NIO Power Europe Plant and the Berlin Innovation Center will sit alongside growing groups of engineers at NIO’s R&D and design facilities in Oxford and Munich.