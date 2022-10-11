BAE Systems to supply Gen3 propulsion systems to ElDorado National for battery-electric and fuel-cell buses

BAE Systems, a leader in heavy-duty electric propulsion, will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses.





ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and electric motors for a common structural powertrain across both platforms.

Using a modular design, BAE Systems’ Modular Power Control System (MPCS) and Modular Accessory Power System (MAPS) offer ENC the flexibility to have one common electric drive propulsion and accessory power management solution across both of its new zero emission transit bus offerings.

Along with BAE Systems’ Gen3 hardware, ENC’s EVO-FC will feature a 125kW hydrogen fuel cell from Plug. The ProGen 125kW fuel cell provides best-in-class power density, fuel-based operational flexibility and range flexibility for hydrogen fuel cell buses. More than 55,000 Plug fuel cells are in daily service across North America, serving fleets both small and large.

On the Axess EVO-BE platform, BAE Systems’ Gen3 technology will integrate with a battery system supplied by Proterra Powered, providing zero-emission operation under the same common powertrain.

Building on 25 years of innovation, BAE Systems’ Gen3 Series-EV battery electric and Series-H hydrogen fuel cell products power buses around the globe. The company has more than 15,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide.

The electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, UK.