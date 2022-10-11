BMW Group doubles sales of fully-electric vehicles in first 9 months of 2022; 7.3% share

The BMW Group sold a total of 128,196 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the first nine months of 2022—more than double its BEV sales in the same period of last year (+114.8%). In the third quarter, 52,306 all-electric BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers (+121.6%).

After the first half-year, in which supply constraints as well as the war in Ukraine led to a decrease in deliveries, BMW Group sales for the third quarter were on a par with the previous year (-0.9%), with 587,795 vehicles sold. Between January and September, the company delivered a total of 1,747,889 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers; fully electric vehicles thus accounted for 7.3% of sales over the period.

In the month of September, BMW Group sales were up 6.6%, with 210,543 vehicles delivered to customers.

The BMW Group has confirmed its guidance for the full year 2022, with sales slightly below previous year.

Together with the BMW iX3, the company’s two innovation flagships, the BMW i4 and the BMW iX, continue to drive growth, with particularly strong new orders. Additional momentum will come from the BMW brand’s two newest fully-electric models, the BMW i7 and the BMW iX1.

Both models, like the all-electric long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series in China, are receiving very positive customer feedback, the automaker says. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE is also reporting strong growth and serves as an important pillar in the BMW Group’s fully-electric model line-up. The company is therefore on track to double its sales of fully-electric vehicles for the year 2022.

The BMW Group continues to expand its range of electric models at a rapid rate: 2023 will bring further models, including the BMW i5 and the pure battery-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which will celebrate its world premiere in October.

With this fast-growing range of products and high demand, the BMW Group intends to have more than two million fully-electric vehicles on the roads by the end of 2025.