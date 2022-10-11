Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
StoreDot achieves 1000 cycles with silicon-dominant extreme fast charging battery cells; production-ready EV form factor
Controlled Thermal Resources appoints Hargrove to manage construction of its first stage Hell’s Kitchen lithium facilities

Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor

11 October 2022

UK-based Electrofit introduced its first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, with a launch offer of £5,250 (US$5,800) + VAT. This compact Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) unit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost (with a typical inverter costing around £3,000) and complexity of integration.

PT100KW Motor Image

PT100KW-Motor-Image-26.04

The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to an OEM single-speed transmission. The configurable OEM motor and inverter assembly is supplied with a kit of components comprising a power cable (500 mm long), communications cable, coolant pipe connectors, and motor installation instructions.

Specifications

Input Voltage 280-420
Continuous Power Rating (kW) 50
Configurable Peak Power Rating (kW) 100 - 150
Motor Torque (N·m) 260
Max. Motor Efficiency (%) >95
Peak Efficiency Motor Speed (rpm) 9800
Max. Motor Speed (rpm) 14,000
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm) 80x330x370
Motor Weight (kg) 53.64

Shipping is available worldwide. The shipping crate is 600 x 600 x 760 mm and weighs roughly 56 kg.

Electrofit can also provide a matched OEM single-speed transmission that is designed to sync perfectly with the motor. The motor and transmission combined will provide a front-wheel drive setup of 260 N·m of torque. Transmission launch offer: £1,000 + VAT.

Electrofit is a division of AEL Ltd, which has more than 20 years of experience in integrating genuine OEM parts into bespoke applications and solutions. With this proven track record of integration expertise, Electrofit can supply the complete solution to enable the fitting of an OEM motor and inverter into sports cars, classic cars or commercial vehicles.

Posted on 11 October 2022 in Electric (Battery), Motors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)