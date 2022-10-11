Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor

UK-based Electrofit introduced its first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, with a launch offer of £5,250 (US$5,800) + VAT. This compact Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) unit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost (with a typical inverter costing around £3,000) and complexity of integration.





The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to an OEM single-speed transmission. The configurable OEM motor and inverter assembly is supplied with a kit of components comprising a power cable (500 mm long), communications cable, coolant pipe connectors, and motor installation instructions.

Specifications

Input Voltage 280-420 Continuous Power Rating (kW) 50 Configurable Peak Power Rating (kW) 100 - 150 Motor Torque (N·m) 260 Max. Motor Efficiency (%) >95 Peak Efficiency Motor Speed (rpm) 9800 Max. Motor Speed (rpm) 14,000 Dimensions (WxDxH, mm) 80x330x370 Motor Weight (kg) 53.64

Shipping is available worldwide. The shipping crate is 600 x 600 x 760 mm and weighs roughly 56 kg.

Electrofit can also provide a matched OEM single-speed transmission that is designed to sync perfectly with the motor. The motor and transmission combined will provide a front-wheel drive setup of 260 N·m of torque. Transmission launch offer: £1,000 + VAT.

Electrofit is a division of AEL Ltd, which has more than 20 years of experience in integrating genuine OEM parts into bespoke applications and solutions. With this proven track record of integration expertise, Electrofit can supply the complete solution to enable the fitting of an OEM motor and inverter into sports cars, classic cars or commercial vehicles.