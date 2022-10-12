SK invests in electrofuels company Infinium

SK Trading International (SKTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of SK Innovation, has closed a round of institutional funding into electrofuels developer Infinium. (Earlier post.) The investment will support acceleration of Infinium’s commercial developments globally.

Infinium Electrofuels technology converts carbon dioxide waste and renewable power through its proprietary process to create hydrogen-based alternatives to traditional fossil-based fuels. Electrofuels are ultra-low carbon drop-in fuels that can be used in today’s infrastructure and engines without modifications or upgrades.





Infinium electrofuels process

Electrofuels are emerging as a next-generation low-carbon fuel alternative. Infinium’s technology focuses on production of liquid fuel alternatives for industries that are challenged with decarbonization today, such as long-haul trucking, marine and aviation.

SKTI’s investment in Infinium is a significant step toward the implementation of SK Innovation’s “Carbon to Green Strategy,” announced last year, and is its first investment in the next-generation green energy field.