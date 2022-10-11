StoreDot achieves 1000 cycles with silicon-dominant extreme fast charging battery cells; production-ready EV form factor
11 October 2022
StoreDot, the Israel-based developer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has delivered cells that have exceeded 1000 cycles in production-ready EV form factor.
The 300Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l high energy density cells are being shipped in pouch format to StoreDot’s global automotive OEM partners for real-world testing. The cells exhibit the promised ‘100in5’ EV performance, allowing drivers to charge consecutively 100 miles of range for each 5 minutes of charging.
StoreDot’s ‘100in5’ cells repeatedly charged from 10 to 80% capacity in just 10 minutes and then discharged for one hour before recharging. The EV cells achieved more than 1000 of these extreme charging cycles consecutively before degrading below the 80% of the original capacity threshold. No noticeable degradation occurred within the first 600 cycles in which the cells were consecutively fast charged between 10 to 80%.
This achievement follows StoreDot’s announcement in March that it had set a world record of 1200 cycles for its extreme fast charging cells in prototype format. StoreDot continues to develop the XFC technology in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors with updates expected soon on shipping those to OEM partners.
There is far too much of: 'An undertaking of great advantage, but no-one to know what it is' about StoreDot for my liking.
It is not readily apparent whether their claims have been independently verified, nor could I readily track down what chemistry they are using, whether cobalt heavy or what.
We seem to be little further along in being told exactly what they are up to than in this analysis from 2021:
https://arstechnica.com/science/2021/01/whats-the-technology-behind-a-five-minute-charge-battery/
' Unfortunately, the response to our inquiries fell a bit short of our hopes. "Thank you for your interest," was the reply, "we are still in pure R&D mode and cannot share any information or answer any questions at the moment." Apparently, the company gave The Guardian an exclusive and wasn't talking to anyone else.
Undeterred, we've since pulled every bit of information we could find from StoreDot's site to figure out roughly what it was doing, and we went backwards from there to look for research we've covered previously that could be related. What follows is an attempt to piece together a picture of the technology and the challenges a company has to tackle to take research concepts and make products out of them.'
It all sounds lovely, but then it would, wouldn't it?
Posted by: Davemart | 11 October 2022 at 02:14 AM
A radar chart would certainly be useful here.
They are showing us a few characteristics where their cell excels, but none of the basic ones like price or behaviour in cold/hot weather.
Posted by: peskanov | 11 October 2022 at 03:24 AM
Hi Davemart, Ithis is StoreDot's PR agency. If you'd be interested in a chat with StoreDot's CEO then we could potentially set that up for you. He can answer any questions you may have around specifics. If that sounds of interest can you please email tom@influenceemobility.com and we can then process this for you. Thanks!
Posted by: Influenceemob | 11 October 2022 at 05:34 AM
Hi.
Now that is the sort of response which really does engender confidence!
I will email you of course, but wish to make clear that I am no sort of battery expert, just a guy who has followed developments somewhat over the last couple of decades.
Any issues are usually the criteria not mentioned, the 'dog that did not bark'
So for instance we had fiery Blue cars, with their solid batteries which had to be kept molten, and umpteen others which improved one or more criteria, but only at the expense of others.
Peskanov nails it, so the questions are durability as well as cycle life, safety and use of critical materials such as cobalt, as well as others such as ease of manufacture, which is even holding up the redoubtable Toyota's solid state battery.
And until cells are tested by independent labs, then all criteria remain: 'Sez who?'
Of course there are very valid concerns about releasing too many details on proprietary technology, so there will always be reservations.
I will give you my email, and if other knowledgeable posters here could list here what concerns they would like me to bring up, that would be a real chance to open a window on what would be very exciting developments if they pan out.
So questions I should raise, here please, guys!
Posted by: Davemart | 11 October 2022 at 07:14 AM