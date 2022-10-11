StoreDot achieves 1000 cycles with silicon-dominant extreme fast charging battery cells; production-ready EV form factor

StoreDot, the Israel-based developer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has delivered cells that have exceeded 1000 cycles in production-ready EV form factor.





The 300Wh/kg, 700 Wh/l high energy density cells are being shipped in pouch format to StoreDot’s global automotive OEM partners for real-world testing. The cells exhibit the promised ‘100in5’ EV performance, allowing drivers to charge consecutively 100 miles of range for each 5 minutes of charging.

StoreDot’s ‘100in5’ cells repeatedly charged from 10 to 80% capacity in just 10 minutes and then discharged for one hour before recharging. The EV cells achieved more than 1000 of these extreme charging cycles consecutively before degrading below the 80% of the original capacity threshold. No noticeable degradation occurred within the first 600 cycles in which the cells were consecutively fast charged between 10 to 80%.





This achievement follows StoreDot’s announcement in March that it had set a world record of 1200 cycles for its extreme fast charging cells in prototype format. StoreDot continues to develop the XFC technology in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors with updates expected soon on shipping those to OEM partners.