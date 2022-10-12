Honda investing $700M in three Ohio plants to retool for EVs; with LG gigafactory, Ohio becomes Honda EV hub

Honda will invest $700 million to re-tool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants in Ohio for production of electric vehicles. Combined withe the $3.5-billion investment with LG Energy Solution (LGES) to establish a previously announced joint venture facility to produce the battery modules to power them (earlier post), these investments will make Ohio an EV hub for Honda.

The investment, announced 45 years to the day after Honda announced its first production facility in Ohio—11 October 1977—will transform Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), East Liberty Auto Plant (ELP) and Anna Engine Plant (AEP) for the electrified future, including the creation of over 300 new jobs.

Honda plans to begin production and sales of Honda EVs in North America in 2026, based on its new Honda e:Architecture. The $700-million re-tooling will enable AEP associates to produce the battery case, to be combined with the battery modules from the JV plant on a sub-assembly line at MAP, with the complete battery unit then installed in EVs built by associates at both MAP and ELP.

These Honda facilities, along with the new EV battery plant, will serve as a new EV hub in Ohio, and play a key role in developing the company’s knowledge and expertise in EV production that will be shared across Honda’s North American auto production network in the coming years. Honda’s EV hub will leverage the company’s longstanding production, product development, and purchasing operations located in Central Ohio.

s part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda announced a vision to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040 in North America.

Honda produced and sold a record of more than 100,000 electrified vehicles in the US last year, including the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid sedan. Honda’s new investment in its Ohio plants will support production of electric vehicles and EV components.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested nearly $24.6 billion in its North American manufacturing capabilities, including more than $3.6 billion over the past five years alone. The company works with nearly 800 original equipment suppliers in North America with cumulative parts purchases of more than $535 billion.