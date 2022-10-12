HyAxiom, Shell and partners to equip LNG carrier with SOFC APUs

HyAxiom Inc., a developer fuel cell systems, Shell, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), DNV and Doosan Fuel Cell Co. are collaborating to power a deep-sea liquefied natural gas carrier with a HyAxiom-developed solid oxide fuel cell to test the technology’s ability to cut carbon emissions from maritime transport, a sector which is vital to trade and economies worldwide but is considered hard-to-abate.

The partners have agreed to launch a vessel powered by a HyAxiom-developed Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in 2025.

Under the agreement (following feasibility studies), HyAxiom will design and develop the SOFC Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) incorporating the 2 x 300 kW sub-systems for long-range maritime demonstration; DFCC will manufacture, carry out factory tests and deliver the product; Shell will charter the demonstration vessel; KSOE will assist with system integration and technological deployment; and DNV will provide technical and safety expertise.

Once launched, the vessel will operate for one year, during which the parties will collect valuable data on how to further integrate SOFC technology into current vessels and inform how future vessels can be powered by SOFC technology at scale.

HyAxiom, a Doosan company based in East Hartford, Connecticut, was established in 2014 as a result of Doosan Group’s acquisition of the fuel cell business of UTC Power. HyAxiom combines UTC Power’s 50 years of experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology development with Doosan Group’s engineering and large-scale manufacturing expertise.

In addition to its core offering of phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC) units, HyAxiom is developing next-generation technologies, including electrolyzers for clean hydrogen production and additional fuel cell solutions for mobile and stationary applications.