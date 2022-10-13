Hyundai Motor outlines future roadmap for software-defined vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group announced a new global strategy to transform all vehicles to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. The initiative, presented during the Group’s Unlock the Software Age global online forum, will give customers the freedom to upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles remotely.

The Group also shared plans to transform the customer experience throughout the vehicle’s entire lifetime and deliver a new era of mobility via constantly evolving software technology.





Hyundai Motor Group’s constantly evolving mobility and software technology will ensure that all models, including those already purchased, remain up to date. This will enable vehicle functions, including safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance, to be upgraded via Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. Based on the Group’s next-generation EV platform, integrated controller, and an internally developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS), all Group vehicles will be equipped to receive OTA software updates by 2025.

The Group expects 20 million vehicles to be registered to its connected car service worldwide by 2025. Connected car data will network with future Group mobility solutions, including Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), robotaxis and robots.

By establishing a new data platform, Hyundai plans to provide innovative services through connecting and processing the various data generated throughout the car life cycle, as well as promoting the creation of an open ecosystem in partnership with diverse industries such as logistics and accommodation.

The Group will also invest heavily in software technology to integrate hardware and software technologies and enhance and internalize mobility technology capabilities. By 2030, the Group plans to invest 18 trillion won (US$12.6 billion) in resources, including the establishment of a new Global Software Center to bolster its software capabilities and accelerate software-defined Vehicle development.

Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates for all HMG models by 2025. From 2023, all newly launched vehicles of Hyundai Motor Group will be equipped to receive Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates enabling customers to keep their vehicles up to date. This transformation will apply not just to electric models, but also internal combustion engine vehicles. All of the Group’s vehicle segments sold worldwide will evolve to be software-defined by 2025.

Customers will be able to upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time, without any need to take them to a service center. Because the vehicle can constantly be updated, its residual value will also be enhanced. The Group initially introduced this service in 2021, and from 2023 will expand it across vehicle models in global market regions able to receive Connected Car Services (CCS). By 2025 all Hyundai Motor Group vehicles will be equipped to receive OTA software updates.

The Group will also offer FoD (Feature on Demand) services next year. This will give customers the ability to select and purchase functions and features that meet their needs and tastes, and the freedom to create vehicles that best match their lifestyles.

The vast amount of data generated by the 20 million subscribed vehicles to the Group’s CCS will provide the basis for the further development of personalized services. The Group plans to continuously offer customized services that can enhance individual customer requirements and handle vehicle big data exceptionally quickly and ultra-reliably.

Next-generation EV platform to accelerate SDV transformation. The Group plans to reduce the time required for all mass-production processes significantly, including planning, design, and manufacturing, by developing a shared hardware and software platform for vehicles. This will enable vehicle components to be shared across different vehicle segments, leading to more efficient vehicle development and greater cost reductions. Reducing vehicle complexity will further enhance the effectiveness of SDV technology.

Constantly upgradeable vehicle software will bolster Hyundai Motor Group’s ability to secure diverse and stable revenue streams by providing fresh vehicle features and functionality and leveraging selected data to offer personalized services for each customer. The Group’s profitability will also be improved by shortening vehicle development time and reducing costs through platform standardization.

The Group will also introduce vehicles in 2025 based on its two new EV platforms, eM, and eS. The new EV platforms will be created under the Group’s Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) system.

The eM platform is being developed specifically for EVs across all segments and will provide a 50% improvement in driving range on a single charge compared to current EVs. The eM platform is also being developed to support Level 3 or higher autonomous driving technology and OTA software update features.

The Group’s eS platform will be developed as an EV ‘skateboard’ exclusively for Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), with a fully flexible structure to meet B2B demands, and provide tailor-made solutions for companies operating in the delivery, logistics, and car-hailing sectors.

The Group’s Integrated Modular Architecture will facilitate the standardization and modularization of key EV components. By standardizing the batteries and electric motors, for example, which currently vary across each EV model, the Group will flexibly apply common components to each vehicle, thus efficiently expanding its lineup.

The Group is also similarly integrating the vehicle controller. Previously, the software system needed to be upgraded separately for each controller to upgrade the functions of vehicles. However, an integrated controller delivers a solution to make this process more systematic and efficient. Thus, the overall number of controllers can be significantly reduced by integrating the lower-level electrical components managed by top-level controllers.

The integrated controller will enable the efficient development of diverse vehicle segments and strategic models optimized for each region and ease the process of adding new features and improving performance. The cycle of software updates will be shortened, whereas the frequency will increase. The technology also enables the Group to respond flexibly and swiftly to meet rapidly changing market and customer needs.

The infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that the Group already mass produced are both currently undergoing function advancements with the introduction of the latest integrated controller technology. By 2025, both comfort and driving controllers will also be gradually integrated.

The electrical and electronic architecture can be thought of as an organically connected structure that improves the function of a vehicle’s electrical device components. To develop the growing number of electrical components with systematic efficiency, Hyundai Motor Group chose to implement ‘Domain centralized architecture,’ which structures groups and integrates controllers throughout the vehicle into four areas, Comfort, Driving, Infotainment, and ADAS. As this architecture significantly reduces development complexity and enables software updates to be carried out effortlessly without any requirement to manually modify the controller, it is ideal for presenting a variety of vehicle segments, and region-specific models tailored for different countries. It also enables us to respond flexibly to what consumers want in this fast-changing market. —Hyung Ki Ahn, Vice President of Electronics Development Group

Connected Car Operating System (ccOS). Hyundai said that its internally developed Connected Car Operating Systems (ccOS) will prove key to the Group’s ambition to take the lead in providing transformative global mobility solutions. The ccOS software platform can be applied to all controllers and can maximize hardware performance through extremely high computing power.

To collect and process the large amount of information generated by connected cars efficiently, high-performance information processing semiconductors are required. The Group is working with NVIDIA, collaborating on loading an optimized ccOS onto NVIDIA DRIVE.

The Group signed a technology development agreement with NVIDIA in 2015 and is conducting research to apply connected car technology to commercialized mass-produced vehicles.

Based on its integrated controllers and internal software platform, the Group is also significantly strengthening its competitiveness in autonomous driving technology.

The Group’s advanced ccOS operating system will support the software technology required to analyze and process data ultra-rapidly, provided by the data collection capabilities of technology such as the sensors within the cameras, radars, and LiDARs mounted on the vehicle.

This year, the Group will apply an advanced Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) on the Genesis G90, which is a Level 3 technology for autonomous driving based on the second-generation integrated controller. The Group is also developing its Remote Parking Pilot (RPP) for Level 3 autonomous driving. The Group is developing a third-generation integrated controller based on the next-generation high-performance semiconductor to advance autonomous driving technology. The new integrated controller will enable even faster computation and more efficient control by installing a higher performance CPU and increasing the integration between controllers compared to the currently commercialized second-generation integrated controller. The third-generation integrated controller will become the basis for the Group’s expansion of mass-producing autonomous driving Level 3 vehicles as well as the commercialization of Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous driving levels in due course. It is also being developed to deliver improved heat dissipation, lower noise levels and reduced production costs. —Woongjun Jang, Senior Vice President and Head of Autonomous Driving Center of Hyundai Motor Group

Innovative services and new mobility experiences. The Group is also building a new data platform that can combine and process data generated throughout the vehicle’s entire life cycle, including manufacturing, production, and operation, which will be used to create a broad range of innovative services.

The Group’s data platform will focus on technology capable of identifying how data at each stage of the vehicle’s life cycle is generated, in addition to selectively collecting and analyzing the necessary data to provide valuable services to customers. Data collated through the vehicle’s high-performance controller will be continuously processed and analyzed with deep learning technology to ensure optimum speed and efficiency.

To this end, the Group is steadily strengthening its staffing and resource capabilities to enable it to create valuable information and services by quickly and stably processing large amounts of data. In addition to the tens of thousands of connected cars worldwide, data will be harvested from multiple additional sources, such as traffic signals, infrastructure, and satellite navigation mapping. In addition, the Group plans to contribute to the creation of a new mobility system by connecting various future mobility devices based on data connectivity and scalability.

Future mobility and new challenges. The Group foresees a future where the mobility industry paradigm is entirely transformed, enabling people to enjoy convenient, seamless travel, even if they don’t own a car. The Group’s mid-to-long-term strategy will accommodate a new dimension of mobility service and software will be the core technology that delivers this future by seamlessly connecting new mobility devices and services.

To ensure it continues to lead in the provision of mobility solutions, Hyundai Motor Group will establish a Global Software Center to respond preemptively to changes in the future mobility market from a long-term perspective. The new Global Software Center will develop software-defined mobility devices and solutions, surpassing the vehicle market to enter the mobility and logistics market. It will also establish a system for self-developed mobility devices to connect to smartphone ecosystems while developing technologies and businesses that can connect and control mobility devices under one urban OS and make autonomous driving possible.