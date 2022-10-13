Jeep introducing all-electric Avenger at Paris Motor show

The Jeep brand will showcase a 100% electrified presence at the 2022 Paris Motor Show (Mondial de L’Automobile 2022), with a stand fully dedicated to the introduction of the all-new fully electric Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first BEV.





The all-electric Jeep Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market delivering a targeted electric range of 400 kilometers (249 miles), combined with modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo.

Customers will be able to make reservations for a launch edition of the new BEV immediately after the press conference on 17 October.

The Jeep Avenger will join an already fully electrified European line-up which include 4xe plug-in hybrid versions of the Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade. It will also be followed early next year by the launch of the 4xe version of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee. In countries such as Germany and France, the Jeep brand offers only electrified SUVs and by the end of the year almost all of the major markets in Continental Europe will offer only electrified SUVs.

The Jeep fully electric plan, revealed in September, builds upon this 4xe momentum, calling for the development of a portfolio of capable, fully electric vehicles for Europe. The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments, including the Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer “S”, two all new and all-electric vehicles that will compete in the global mid-size SUV segment.

As a result, all the Jeep vehicles on sale in the region will be 100% electric by 2030.