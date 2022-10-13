Polestar reveals Polestar 3 electric SUV; starting at €89,900

Polestar officially revealed the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV. The fully electric 5-seat SUV produces up to 380 kW and 910 N·m, and is prcied from €89,900 (currently US$87,000).





Polestar 3 introduces a new aerodynamic profile where strong focus has been placed on retaining the hallmarks of an SUV, including a powerful and wide stance. This has been led by subtle yet effective aerodynamic optimization—including a front aero wing integrated into the hood, an aero wing integrated into the rear spoiler, and rear aero blades.

In line with Polestar’s commitment to transparency, a complete life-cycle assessment (LCA) will be completed on Polestar 3 when production begins. Subsequent assessments will follow through its life cycle and work will continue to constantly find ways of reducing its carbon footprint.

Polestar 3 is the first car from Polestar to feature centralized computing with the NVIDIA DRIVE core computer, running software from Volvo Cars. The NVIDIA DRIVE high-performance AI compute platform processes data from the SUV’s multiple sensors and cameras to enable advanced driver-assistance safety (ADAS) features and driver monitoring.

This ADAS system combines technology from Zenseact, Luminar and Smart Eye that integrates seamlessly due to the centralized computing power of NVIDIA DRIVE. By running on a software-defined architecture, these automated driving features will continue to gain new functionality via over-the-air updates and eventually perform autonomous highway driving.

The infotainment system is powered by a next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. As a central component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis—a comprehensive set of open and scalable cloud-connected automotive platforms—the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform will be utilized to provide immersive in-vehicle experiences with its high-performance capabilities to deliver high-definition displays, premium quality surround sound and seamless connectivity throughout the vehicle.

Polestar 3 carries next-generation advanced active and passive safety technology from Volvo Cars as part of its DNA. This includes the latest innovation—interior radar sensors that can detect sub-millimeter movements in the interior of the car, to help protect against accidentally leaving children or pets inside. The system is also linked to the climate control system to avoid heat stroke or hypothermia.

As standard, Polestar 3 features a total of five radar modules, five external cameras and twelve external ultrasonic sensors to support numerous advanced safety features. The SmartZone below the front aero wing collects several of the forward-facing sensors, a heated radar module and camera, and now becomes a signature of Polestar design. Inside, two closed-loop driver monitoring cameras bring leading eye tracking technology from Smart Eye to a Polestar for the first time, geared towards safer driving. The cameras monitor the driver’s eyes and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver.

Android Automotive OS is the in-car operating system, co-developed with Google and fronted by a 14.5-inch center display. It is an evolution of the technology first launched in Polestar 2—the first car in the world with Google built-in—and a revolution of functionality and design for the large SUV segment. Over-the-air (OTA) updates are included to allow for continuous software improvement and the introduction of new features without the need to visit a service point.

Polestar 3 launches with a dual-motor configuration and a power bias towards the rear. The standard car produces a total of 360 kW and 840 N·m of torque. With the optional Performance Pack, total output is 380 kW and 910 N·m.

Adjustable one-pedal drive is included, as well as an electric Torque Vectoring Dual Clutch function on the rear axle—an evolution of what was first developed for Polestar 1. A decoupling function is also available for the rear electric motor, allowing the car to run only on the front electric motor to save energy under certain circumstances.

Advanced chassis control is provided by dual-chamber air suspension as standard, allowing Polestar 3 to adapt between comfort and dynamic suspension characteristics, and the car can adjust its active damper velocity electronically once every two milliseconds (500 Hz).

Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor Indicative launch price €89,900 Plus Pack Included Pilot Pack Included Pilot Pack with LiDAR Optional, expected to be available to order from Q2 2023 Performance Pack €6,600 Power 360 kW (380 kW with Performance Pack) Torque 840 Nm (910 Nm with Performance Pack) 0-100 km/h (target) 5.0 seconds (4.7 with Performance Pack) Top speed 210 km/h Battery capacity (nominal) 111 kWh Battery type 400V lithium-ion Battery construction 204 prismatic cells, 17 modules, aluminium battery case Range (preliminary, target) Up to 610 km (WLTP) Electric motor type Permanent magnet synchronous motors Electric motor configuration Dual, front and rear Torque vectoring Dual clutch (rear motor only) Transmission Single speed Drag coefficient 0.29 Cd Drag force 0.78 CdA Charging capacity (DC) Up to 250 kW Charging capacity (AC) Up to 11 kW Wheelbase 2,985 mm Length 4,900 mm Height 1,627 mm (1,614 in Europe) Width incl. mirrors 2,120 mm Ground clearance 211 mm (201 mm in Europe) Kerb weight 2,584-2,670 kg Weight distribution 50:50 Towing capacity (braked) 2,200 kg Chassis type Steel unibody Body type Steel Wheels and tires Staggered, 21-22 inches Brakes Brembo 4-piston, 400 mm drilled and ventilated discs (front)

Standard single-piston, 390 mm ventilated discs (rear) Turning circle (curb to curb) 11.8 m Suspension Double wishbone (front)

Integral link (rear) Damping Adaptive, self-levelling dual-chamber air suspension with ZF active dampers Front storage compartment 32 liters Rear luggage capacity (seats up) 484 liters (incl. 90 under floor) Rear cargo capacity (seats folded) 1,411 liters (incl. 90 under floor) Roof carrying capacity 100 kg

A 111 kWh battery pack provides Polestar 3 with generous driving range of up to 610 km WLTP (379 miles) (preliminary). The lithium-ion battery features a prismatic cell design housed in a protective aluminium case with boron steel reinforcement and liquid cooling. A heat pump is included as standard, helping Polestar 3 utilize ambient heat for climate- and battery preconditioning. Polestar 3 is also equipped for bidirectional charging, enabling future potential for vehicle-to-grid and plug-and-charge capabilities.

Available to order from the second quarter of 2023, the optional Pilot Pack with LiDAR from Luminar will add an additional control unit from NVIDIA, three cameras, four ultrasonic sensors and cleaning for the front- and rear-view cameras, providing accurate real-time data about the car’s surroundings especially in the long-range field. This enables enhanced 3D scanning of the car’s surroundings in greater detail and helps prepare the car for autonomous driving.

Polestar 3 is the first car out on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars. Production for initial launch markets (North America, Europe, China) is planned to begin in Volvo Cars’ facility in Chengdu, China, in an incremental ramp-up phase from mid-2023, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Additional manufacturing at Volvo Cars’ Ridgeville, South Carolina facility in the United States, is expected to follow towards the middle of 2024—from which point supply to North American and other markets is planned to switch from China to the US. Initial deliveries from this factory are expected around the middle of 2024.

At launch, the Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor (360 kW, 840 Nm) is available with an indicative launch price of €89,900.