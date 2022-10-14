Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Forge Nano and Sylvatex collaborate on next-generation cathode active materials
Hillcrest Energy and Hercules Electric partner on electric powertrains

Alpine unveils Alpenglow hydrogen-engined concept

14 October 2022

Alpine, the exclusive sports car brand of the Renault Group, has unveiled the Alpenglow concept as a showcase for a clean emissions future that is within reach for tomorrow’s racing cars and future Alpine vehicle generations. The car is equipped with a hydrogen-fueled internal-combustion engine.

A750b21ea7cbf1da6ad0df9df26a3134-1500x844

Alpines says that Alpenglow is its first step on the path to sustainable solutions for clean mobility. Mobility will combine carbon-neutral systems, tapping into the natural complementarity between vehicles running on an electric battery (BEVs), vehicles running on a fuel cell (FCEVs) and vehicles with hybrid internal-combustion engines using a sustainable fuel—possibly green hydrogen.

9debc3197933f82dbeab24e6a248a4b0-1500x1875

This is why Alpine is looking into a technology that could prefigure the brand’s racing and roadgoing cars. A hybrid hydrogen internal-combustion engine is environmentally-friendly and comes with the driving pleasure that this technology provides.

With its two cylindrical hydrogen tanks at 700 bar, Alpenglow is as lightweight as the rest of the brand’s cars, and treats drivers to the ultimate experience as well as clean emissions.

To develop this technology, Alpine is leveraging expertise from the Renault Group entities that have built a full ecosystem revolving around hydrogen, which includes HYVIA (earlier post). Alongside the Formula 1 Grand Prix in France last July, the BWT Alpine F1 Team and HYVIA announced plans to enter into a partnership to invest together in state-of-the-art technologies and the transition to sustainable mobility.

Posted on 14 October 2022 in Engines, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)