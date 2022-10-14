Ascend develops two materials for EVs to improve safety and comfort

Ascend Performance Materials has developed two materials for electric vehicles that improve safety and passenger comfort. The company’s Starflam X-Protect and Vydyne AVS tackle two unique challenges automakers face when developing their EV platforms.

Starflam X-Protect is a flame-retardant nylon 66 that withstands exposure to 1,100 °C direct flame for 15 minutes, surpassing standard flame-retardant materials and aluminum tested in accordance with SAE AS5127 (a test originally designed for aerospace applications).

Safety remains one of the primary concerns for people considering an EV. Despite being relatively rare, critical battery failure and thermal runaway can occur and X-Protect was designed to keep people safe even in extreme circumstances. —Ian van Duijvenboode, Ascend’s senior director for e-mobility

Ascend’s team of e-mobility application development engineers and polymer scientists have also created a novel solution to dampen noise, vibration and harshness in EVs, which produce vibrations at 10 times the frequency of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Vydyne AVS is a new engineered material effective at damping high-frequency vibrations from noise sources such as motors and compressors, which translates into an 80% reduction in cabin sound pressure.

One of the applications where Vydyne AVS is being used is in the Cadillac LYRIQ. The LYRIQ sports an electric AC compressor mounting bracket made of Vydyne AVS, which effectively helps damp that component’s vibrations at the source while also providing structural support.