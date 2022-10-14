CARB settles with FCA for $5.6M for violations of air quality regulations on certain gasoline engines

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 October 2022

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) reached a settlement agreement with FCA US LLC (FCA) of Auburn Hills, Mich. for $5,601,090 for violations of CARB’s air quality regulations. This is the second enforcement action against FCA in the past four years.

The FCA vehicles and model years (MY) involved in the settlement include MY 2012 through 2018 Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles, equipped with 5.7L gasoline engines. This engine configuration was found to not comply with certification emission standards when it was tested by CARB. More than 30,000 vehicles were involved.

FCA cooperated with CARB to resolve all allegations of violating Motor Vehicle Pollution Control Devices regulations. FCA’s settlement includes a $2.8-million civil penalty that will go to CARB’s Air Pollution Control Fund, which provides funding for projects and research to improve California’s air quality.

The remaining $2.8 million will fund a Supplemental Environment Project (SEP)—Cleaner Air for Kids – Zero Emission School Bus Funding—that will help bring more electric school buses to schools in the South Coast Air Basin.

Previously, in January 2019, CARB entered a joint settlement with FCA for allegations that the company violated environmental and consumer protection laws by using “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing on more than 100,000 vehicles nationwide. California received more than $78 million of the $500-million settlement.

Posted on 14 October 2022 in Emissions, Engines, Market Background, Regulations | | Comments (0)

