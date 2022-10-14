Sony Honda Mobility plans delivery of first EV in 2026

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), the newly formed mobility joint venture between Honda and Sony (earlier post), held a press conference announcing its establishment and outlining its direction and approach to becoming a software-oriented “Mobility Tech Company” providing high value-added products and services.

The new company’s defines its EV concept as embodying “3As”: Autonomy, Augmentation, and Affinity. Pre-orders for the first product are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, with sales to commence before the end of 2025. Delivery is planned to start in the United States in Spring 2026, followed by Japan in the second half of 2026. SHM plans to manufacture its first product at Honda’s North America factory.

SHM aims to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving. Planned hardware includes a high-performance SoC with total processing power exceeding 800 TOPS.

SHM aims to evolve the mobility space into entertainment and emotional space by seamlessly integrating real and virtual worlds, and exploring new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse.

SHM will introduce a new HMI (Human-Machine Interface) providing a personalized in-car experience through cloud-service connectivity, realizing entertainment beyond driving. High-performance integrated ECUs including two latest-generation SoCs for HMI/IVI system combined with aAD/ADAS ECU are planned to replace conventional ECUs.

SHM will design a comprehensive service architecture that incorporates an integrated service framework, consistent throughout from in-vehicle software to cloud-based software.

SHM will provide a new service beyond product sales and after-sales service, integrating digital and physical services to form deep and continuous relationships with customers across the entire value-chain. The company aims to build a community of customers, even for those who do not own SHM products, and collaborate with a wide range of industry-leading partners to create new experience value.