ZF introduces eBeam Axle for pickup trucks

ZF, addressing the demand for an electrified pickup truck solution, has created the eBeam Axle, a drop-in, electrified axle that allows automakers to transform their current internal combustion engine (ICE) powered trucks into battery-electric vehicles. The eBeam’s modular solution provides 400V and 800V architectures offering flexibility for both OEMs and pickup truck customers.





In 2021, one out of every four vehicles sold in the U.S. was a medium or full-size pickup truck. To reach ZF’s zero emissions goal, and support the industry’s sustainability targets, we knew we had to tackle the challenge of creating a clean powertrain system for trucks without compromising the features and performance that truck customers expect. We have done that with the eBeam Axle. —Jörg Trampler, program director, Electrified Powertrain Technology, ZF Group

The e-drive system, comprising an e-motor and inverter, provides the sufficient power and torque while reducing complexity, weight, and cost. The 800V silicon carbide (SiC) inverters, engineered and manufactured by ZF, enable higher efficiency and reduced charging times, while the scalable e-motor supports various power and torque levels up to 350kW and 16,000 N·m per axle.

Additionally, the eBeam Axle can be combined with ZF’s Active Kinematic Control (AKC) rear axle steering to enhance comfort and driving safety.





The eBeam Axle allows for the same level of performance as traditional internal combustion engine-powered pickup trucks, specifically in towing capacity, torque and smooth acceleration required for hills or steep inclines, while providing quiet operation, one-pedal driving, unchanged ground clearance and the ruggedness expected from a pickup truck.

The technology, designed by a global team of experts with the critical North American market in mind, has been developed to work in existing Class 1-6 pickup trucks but could be tailored to the new functionality requirements of vehicles still under development.