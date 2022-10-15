Benchmark: lithium has to scale twenty times by 2050; generational challenge for automakers
15 October 2022
The world will need more than twenty times the amount of lithium than was mined last year to meet demand by mid-century, driven by growth in energy storage and electric vehicles, according to new analysis from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
Annual production of 11.2 million tonnes LCE will be needed by 2050 with energy storage making up two-thirds of battery demand by that date, due to the growth of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.
The data highlights the challenge of scaling up lithium production from new mining projects, which can take more than five years to bring online. Near-term, a total of 2.9 million tonnes LCE will be needed by 2032, more than the 2.7 million tonnes of cumulative global production of lithium between 2015 and 2022, according to Benchmark’s Lithium Forecast.
The long term path for lithium is set, yet the supply chain scaling challenge has just begun. What this data shows is that we are at just the beginning of a generational challenge, not one that’s going to be solved in the 2020s.—Simon Moores, chief executive of Benchmark
By 2040, all of the lithium mined last year will only meet one month’s demand, even with the supply from recycled batteries.
Lithium miners and refiners not only have to sensitively scale their supply base within the economics of today and near term future, but they also attempt to plan for a world lithium ion economy that is an order of magnitude bigger than today.—Simon Moore
Without recycling, we will need 234 new lithium mines by 2050 to meet this staggering demand. Today, Benchmark tracks just 40 mines which produced lithium this year. This highlights how important recycling will be for meeting the lithium demand of the future.
Benchmark forecasts that in 2040, nearly 20% of lithium chemicals will be produced from recycled batteries or process scrap.
In the near term, most recyclable materials will be sourced from process scrap. Though from the mid-2030s onwards an ever increasing majority of material will be sourced from end-of-life batteries.
Leading up to 2050, an increasing number of countries will transition their fleets to EVs. This has been the primary driver of growth in recent years. In 2015, EVs represented just 39% of battery demand increasing to 79% this year, as assessed by Benchmark’s Lithium ion Battery Database.
The US and European Union have both pledged to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, while China has set a goal of reaching that date by 2060. As part of that goal, the EU has pledged to ban sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035, while China has said it wants only “new-energy vehicles,” which includes hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles, to be sold by that date.
It’s crucial that legacy OEMs, EV producers, and battery cell makers make the big and at times uncomfortable decisions in investing in long term generational critical minerals supply, especially for lithium. If not, Automakers won’t hit their EVs, governments won’t achieve Net Zero by 2050, and market volatility will be here to stay for much longer.—Simon Moore
By 2050 Benchmark expects about a third of battery demand will be from EVs and the rest from energy storage.
Using lithium chemistries for stationary energy storage is nuts.
It was to hand, with costs being driven down by its use in volume in cars.
But there are far more abundant and cheaper alternatives where weight is not important, and perhaps for cars too, where it is, of course.
So I am very doubtful about Benchmark's forecasts, which seem to imagine that we will keep doing dumb things indefinitely.
Posted by: Davemart | 15 October 2022 at 01:08 AM
@Davemart,
I don't see any problem scaling to x20, given current known litihum resources.
LiFePo4 is right now one of the cheapes and more robust electrochemistries (~$80/kwh), it's only natural it's displacing alternatives. Even lead-acid.
I like having alternatives, but these will enter the market only when they can compete.
What's your problem exactly with lithium?
Posted by: peskanov | 15 October 2022 at 07:11 AM
I agree with Davemart, However most of the exciting, cheaper lithium alternatives for energy storage such as sodium ion, zinc bromide (Gelion), nickle zinc (ZinkFive) and others still haven't been mass produced yet. Hopefully soon. Big advantages in both materials cost, ease of manufacture, material availability and non-flammability over lithium ion.
Posted by: Nickfly43244842 | 15 October 2022 at 08:26 AM
@Nickfly43244842,
your selection of alternatives is strange.
Sodium-ion, ok. It probably has a bright future.
Nickel-zinc? Anything based on nickel will have trouble scaling up.
Zinc-bromide? Anything using bromine will have trouble scaling up and probably will be expensive from the start.
Iron (ESS tech, FORM energy) has some posibilities, at least for utilities.
Posted by: peskanov | 15 October 2022 at 09:44 AM
They didn't read about gold hydrogen and sodium batteries and energy domes. This is a stupid study to forget soon.
Posted by: Gorr | 15 October 2022 at 11:46 AM
@: peskanov Iron flow batteries look pretty awesome but like you say for Utilities/ big users. Bromine only costs $5000 per tonne. Zinc bromine batteries can be made in simple low cost repurposed lead acid battery factories rather than more complicated expensive lithium ion factory. Perhaps your right high nickle costs might doom nickle-zinc. Aluminum graphene (GMG) and Aluminium Sulfur (Sadoway's latest) also looking promising.
Posted by: Nickfly43244842 | 15 October 2022 at 02:08 PM
Nickfly43244842,
Imho any battery system (flow or not) based on vanadium or bromine will have a hard time competing with li-ion.
If you read new fresh battery papers from time to time you can see these type of batteries are not researched any more. You will find magnesium-ion, aluminium-ion, potassium-ion or even calcium-ion. Even exotic things like the quinone flow battery.
But rarely anything using bromine or vanadium.
Posted by: peskanov | 15 October 2022 at 03:26 PM