Toyota Motor Europe’s market share climbs to record 7.5% in first 9 months; Toyota brand 66% electrified sales, Lexus 79%

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) reported sales of 813,547 Toyota and Lexus vehicles, a decrease of -6% year-on-year but still outperforming the European automotive market which fell by -16% over the same period.

TME’s market share increased to a record 7.5%, marking an increase of +0.8% points year-on-year and maintaining a momentum which has seen its share grow by +2% points since 2019. Sales of the company’s multi-technology electrified line-up expanded to 540,777 vehicles, an increase of +5% year-on-year.

The Toyota brand consolidated its position as the 2nd best-selling passenger car brand in Europe with a market share of 7.2%, up +0.9% points compared to the same period in 2021.

Toyota sold 778,431 vehicles in the first 9 months. The brand’s top sellers were Corolla, Yaris, Yaris Cross, RAV4 and C-HR accounting for 60% of total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix increased by +8% year-on-year with 512,999 vehicles sold and representing 66% of total brand sales.

Lexus sold 35,116 vehicles in the same period, with its overall electrified mix at 79% of total brand sales. The brands’ extensive SUV line-up of RX,NX,UX,GX and LX represented 89% of total sales. Overall sales have been disrupted by supply chain issues and the suspension of exports to Russia.