Volkswagen Group’s all-electric deliveries up 25% after nine months; BEV share climbs to 6%

15 October 2022

Volkswagen Group deliveries of all-electric vehicles were up 25% in the first nine months year-on-year. Despite ongoing supply constraints, 366,400 BEVs were handed over to customers until the end of September, up from 293,000 in the prior-year period.

The BEV share of total deliveries climbed to 6.0% in that timeframe, up from 4.2% in the same period of 2021. China remains the biggest driver with 112,700 BEVs—more than twice as many as at the end of Q3 2021.

On a regional basis, Europe clearly remained in the lead with 211,900 vehicles (58% of Group total) in the first nine months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 112,700 deliveries (31% of Group total). The US corresponded to 8% of the Group’s global BEV deliveries with 28,900 vehicles.

By the end of September, the Volkswagen brand delivered 207,200 BEVs to customers (57% of Group total). This was followed by Audi with 77,000 vehicles (21% of Group total), ŠKODA with 36,900 vehicles (10% of Group total), Porsche with 25,100 vehicles (7% of Group total), and SEAT/CUPRA with 17,600 vehicles (5% of Group total).

The top selling BEV models in the first nine months of 2022 were as follows:

Model Units
Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 122,600
Volkswagen ID.3 45,500
ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 36,900
Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 36,400
Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 29,700
Volkswagen ID.6 27,500
Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 25,100
CUPRA Born 17,500

Posted on 15 October 2022

