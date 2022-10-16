DOE AMO awards Amprius $1M to advance manufacturing process of nano-wire silicon anodes

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 October 2022

Amprius Technologies, a developer of ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, was awarded a $1-million grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE)’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (“AMO”) to be used to mature further its process for manufacturing nanowire-based silicon anodes. This represents the third grant from the DOE, following two previous grants that Amprius received from the DOE’s Vehicle Technology Office.

Amprius1

This funding will support Amprius’ high-throughput source-less plasma deposition of structured silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries. The program will enable Amprius to accelerate the development of its high-volume production process for its nanowire-based silicon anode using a deposition system presently in use today for manufacturing solar cells.

The grant will promote the maturation of its technology to achieve Amprius’ goal of high volume, low-cost ultra-high energy density battery production that significantly increases yield and throughput. The current energy density levels when using Amprius’ silicon nanowire anode technology are more than 1,150 watt-hours (Wh)/liter and 450 Wh/kg.

This DOE grant extends Amprius’ track record of securing federal government funds to continue to develop this technology.

Amprius2

The 100% silicon nanowire anode is a direct replacement for graphite anodes. The rest of the battery components and manufacturing methods leverage the established global supply chain for lithium-ion batteries.

Posted on 16 October 2022 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Materials | | Comments (0)

