New high performance Janus electrode for rechargeable Na-S batteries
16 October 2022
Researchers in China have designed a high-performance Janus electrode—i.e., containing both cathode and anode properties in the same body—for sodium-sulfur (Na-S) batteries by adopting a metal-organic framework (MOF) to incorporate single Yttrium atoms in a nitrogen-doped rhombododecahedron carbon host (Y SAs/NC).
The electrode features:
… favorable Janus properties of sodiophilicity and sulfiphilicity and thus presents highly desired electrochemical performance when used as a host of the sodium anode and the sulfur cathode of a Na–S full cell.
Impressively, the Na–S full cell is capable of delivering a high capacity of 822 mAh g–1 and shows superdurable cyclability (97.5% capacity retention over 1000 cycles at a high current density of 5 A g–1).
The proof-of-concept three-dimensional (3D) printed batteries and the Na–S pouch cell validate the potential practical applications of such Na–S batteries, shedding light on the development of promising Na–S full cells for future application in energy storage or power batteries.—Zhang et al.
A paper on their work is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Resources
Erhuan Zhang, Xiang Hu, Lingzhe Meng, Min Qiu, Junxiang Chen, Yangjie Liu, Guiyu Liu, Zechao Zhuang, Xiaobo Zheng, Lirong Zheng, Yu Wang, Wei Tang, Zhouguang Lu, Jiatao Zhang, Zhenhai Wen, Dingsheng Wang, and Yadong Li (2022) “Single-Atom Yttrium Engineering Janus Electrode for Rechargeable Na–S Batteries” Journal of the American Chemical Society doi: 10.1021/jacs.2c07655
I just checked for a potential 'gotcha' in yttrium supply, but it seems hopeful:
' Yttrium is found in most rare-earth minerals,[9] it is found in some uranium ores, but is never found in the Earth's crust as a free element.[46] About 31 ppm of the Earth's crust is yttrium,[6] making it the 28th most abundant element, 400 times more common than silver.[47] Yttrium is found in soil in concentrations between 10 and 150 ppm (dry weight average of 23 ppm) and in sea water at 9 ppt.'
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yttrium
If I am checking something in any depth, I usually look for resources other than Wiki, but in this case it seems that at this early stage there are not sufficient grounds to be unduly concerned.
I fancy sodium sulfur much more than lithium in many applications for cost and availability reasons.
Posted by: Davemart | 16 October 2022 at 01:30 AM