New high performance Janus electrode for rechargeable Na-S batteries

Researchers in China have designed a high-performance Janus electrode—i.e., containing both cathode and anode properties in the same body—for sodium-sulfur (Na-S) batteries by adopting a metal-organic framework (MOF) to incorporate single Yttrium atoms in a nitrogen-doped rhombododecahedron carbon host (Y SAs/NC).

The electrode features:

… favorable Janus properties of sodiophilicity and sulfiphilicity and thus presents highly desired electrochemical performance when used as a host of the sodium anode and the sulfur cathode of a Na–S full cell.

Impressively, the Na–S full cell is capable of delivering a high capacity of 822 mAh g–1 and shows superdurable cyclability (97.5% capacity retention over 1000 cycles at a high current density of 5 A g–1).

The proof-of-concept three-dimensional (3D) printed batteries and the Na–S pouch cell validate the potential practical applications of such Na–S batteries, shedding light on the development of promising Na–S full cells for future application in energy storage or power batteries.

—Zhang et al.