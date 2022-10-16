New electrolyte for Li-S batteries
16 October 2022
A team from Wuhan University has developed a new ether-based electrolyte with tetrahydrofuran (THF) and di-isopropyl ether (DIPE) Lithium–sulfur batteries (LSBs). The new electrolyte effectively inhibits the dissolution of lithium polysulfides and the self-discharge effect.
LiFSI can be used as the co-salt in the electrolyte to improve the ionic conductivity and inhibit the side reaction on Li metal anode. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.
It is worth mentioning that, the L1L2TD-1382 electrolyte (LiTFSI: LiFSI: THF: DIPE = 1 : 3: 8 : 2, molar ratio) ensures a stable cycling for more than 500 cycles with a high Columbic efficiency (CE) of Li deposition/stripping (>99.3%).
Impressively, with selenium-doped sulfurized polyacrylonitrile (SeSPAN) cathode, the Li–S cell has delivered a high capacity of 626 mAh g−1 in 500th cycle with an excellent capacity retention no less than 93%. This work provides a new insight to electrolyte design strategy of advanced electrolytes for Li–S batteries.—Kong et al.
Resources
Xirui Kong, Yichen Kong, Lang He, Wenna Zhang, Yi Song, Sheng Liu, Yan Zhao (2022) “A new ether-based medium-concentrated electrolyte for lithium–sulfur battery with lean Li anode,” Journal of Power Sources, doi: 10.1016/j.jpowsour.2022.232211.
