New electrolyte for Li-S batteries

A team from Wuhan University has developed a new ether-based electrolyte with tetrahydrofuran (THF) and di-isopropyl ether (DIPE) Lithium–sulfur batteries (LSBs). The new electrolyte effectively inhibits the dissolution of lithium polysulfides and the self-discharge effect.

LiFSI can be used as the co-salt in the electrolyte to improve the ionic conductivity and inhibit the side reaction on Li metal anode. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

It is worth mentioning that, the L1L2TD-1382 electrolyte (LiTFSI: LiFSI: THF: DIPE = 1 : 3: 8 : 2, molar ratio) ensures a stable cycling for more than 500 cycles with a high Columbic efficiency (CE) of Li deposition/stripping (>99.3%). Impressively, with selenium-doped sulfurized polyacrylonitrile (SeSPAN) cathode, the Li–S cell has delivered a high capacity of 626 mAh g−1 in 500th cycle with an excellent capacity retention no less than 93%. This work provides a new insight to electrolyte design strategy of advanced electrolytes for Li–S batteries. —Kong et al.

