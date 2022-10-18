Jeep’s first BEV, Avenger, debuts in Paris; joined by Avenger 4x4 Concept

The Jeep Brand revealed the all-new Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. Jeep also unveiled the Avenger 4x4 Concept, which amps up the off-road capabilities of the Avenger.





Developed with the specific needs of European customers in mind, the new Avenger is a compact SUV which, at just four meters in length, is positioned in the rapidly growing B-SUV segment—the second-biggest European segment in terms of volume.

In 2023, the B-SUV segment is expected to reach an annual total of 2.2 million sales, which accounts for one in five vehicles sold in Europe. The new Avenger is positioned under Renegade complementing the Jeep brand offering, in the B-SUV segment.

Produced in the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, the new Avenger is equipped with standard Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control. The Jeep Avenger is equipped with a second-generation 400V electric propulsion system which combines a new electric motor and a new battery.





The 400V electric powertrain is the first one to be launched by Emotors, a joint venture between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding. It supplies 115 kW, corresponding to 156 horsepower, and 260 N·m of maximum torque.

The new 54 kWh battery, which is also produced by Stellantis, offers a high energy density and an excellent ratio between nominal and usable energy. Specifically, the battery pack is made up of 17 modules and 102 cells utilizing NMC 811 Lithium-Ion chemistry and delivers 400 km (249 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle, which becomes 550 km (342 miles) in the urban cycle.

The battery, which was tested for more than 2 million kilometres, is extremely compact, non-intrusive and is found under the front and rear seats and the central tunnel. It is protected by a high ground clearance and underbody skid plates during off-road driving.

Via a 100 kW Mode 4 cable in direct current, connected to fast public charge, three minutes of charge is enough to provide travel distance of 30 km; or 24 minutes is sufficient to charge the batteries from 20 to 80% charge.

With a 11 kW Mode 3 cable for alternating current connected to a Wallbox or public station, it is possible to ‘fill up’ (from 0% to 100%) in 5.5 hours.

The new Avenger is the first front-wheel drive Jeep vehicle equipped with standard Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control which, together with the impressive approach and departure angles and the vehicle’s ground clearance, make it a benchmark in the segment.

The Selec-Terrain system offers six modes: “Normal” for everyday driving; “Eco” to enhance range; “Sport” for more driving fun; “Snow” for maximum traction on icy roads or trails; “Mud” to optimize mud performance and to enhance grip; and “Sand” to limit the risk of becoming stuck on sandy soil.





Avenger 4x4 Concept

The vehicle’s architecture reaches the highest levels of compactness possible without compromising any of the Jeep brand’s distinct characteristics.

The new Avenger is only 4,08 m long—16 cm shorter than the Renegade. It has short front and rear overhangs which enhance its proportions. Additionally, its on-the-road presence is enhanced by larger wheels than would be expected from a vehicle of this size.

Thanks to the combination of short overhangs and large wheels, the Avenger offers the best ground clearance in the category (200 mm / 7.9 inches), as well as outstanding approach (20°), breakover (20°) and departure (32°) angles, which are essential for off-road driving but can also be useful in city life, for example when driving up a steep parking ramp.

In order to reduce any damage caused by low-speed impacts, which make up around 70% of cases in Europe, the new Avenger is equipped with skid plates, 360-degree cladding, and encased protected headlamps.

The Jeep Avenger offers a full array of driving assistance features. It features Level 2 autonomous driving, which automatically adjusts speed and trajectory, and makes use of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering.

In this way, support is provided to the driver in order to help the vehicle following the lane and to remains in the center of the lane and at a safe distance from the vehicle preceding it in order to provide a serene driving experience. Plus, the Level 2 autonomous driving includes Traffic Jam Assist, for a relaxed and comfortable drive even in case of heavy traffic.

The new model also offers Traffic Sign Recognition, which reads and interprets road signs; Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, which slows the vehicle down to a halt to mitigate the risk of possible accidents; Drowsy Driver Alert, which alerts the driver when a moment of drowsiness affects attention; Blind Spot Monitoring which monitors a driver’s blind spot; Lane Keeping Assist, which alerts the driver when the car has gone out of the lane; 360° parking sensors with Active Park Assist (late availability); and 180° rear camera with drone view.