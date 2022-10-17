DOE to issue FOA for applied research and development for materials and technologies to drive innovation in clean manufacturing

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) intends to issue (DE-FOA-0002865) a funding opportunity announcement (DE-FOA-0002864) to invest in the next-generation materials and manufacturing technologies.

The “FY22 Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies—Building Technologies Office Multi-topic FOA” is expected to include the following topics that will accelerate research and development (R&D) leading to the adoption of innovative materials and manufacturing technologies in support of a clean, decarbonized economy.

Next Generation Materials and Manufacturing — This topic will focus on RD&D of novel materials with improved properties such as high pressure, high-temperature performance, and/or enhanced conductivity. Specific areas of interest include increased conductivity materials, harsh environment materials, and AI/machine learning for aerostructures.

Secure and Sustainable Materials — This topic will focus on R&D of material and process innovation in support of secure and sustainable supply chains for a clean economy. A specific area of interest includes materials circularity regional pilot demonstrations with a focus on accelerating pilot-scale demonstrations of circular economy technologies such as innovative material recovery, end-of-life processing, and recycling for key regional material supply chains.

Energy Technology Manufacturing and Workforce — This topic will focus on R&D of innovative manufacturing technologies to advance a clean energy economy. Specific areas of interest include building dehumidification scale-up and electric vehicle battery manufacturing to develop, scale-up, and pilot demonstrate chemistry-agnostic processing technologies to manufacture state-of-the-art cathode active materials (CAM) for current domestic manufacturing.

EERE plans to issue the FOA via EERE Exchange in November 2022. The funding opportunity is expected to include approximately $52 million in federal funding. EERE envisions awarding multiple financial assistance awards in the form of cooperative agreements. The estimated period of performance for each award will be approximately one to three years.