HYVIA unveils the production version of Master Van H2-TECH

At the Paris Motor show (17-23 October) HYVIA is presenting the production version of the hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van H2-TECH, made in France and going on the road in Europe.





Master Van H2-TECH is a hydrogen-powered large van, with a loading volume of 12m3, adapted to the transport of goods and packages, that meets the needs of professionals for their intensive usages. It is equipped with a 30kW fuel cell, a 33kWh battery and tanks containing 6.4 kg of hydrogen (4 tanks of 1.6 kg).

First tests of Master Van H2-TECH are being initiated with partners including Airbus, Alpine F1 Team, Chronopost, ENGIE, Orange, Equans, Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG, Packeta and Maximator Hydrogen GmbH.

HYVIA is also displaying its prototypes Master City Bus H2-TECH and Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH, that will go on the road next year, as well as a hydrogen refueling station and a fuel cell prototype.