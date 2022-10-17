Mitsubishi Heavy and Indonesia’s ITB to conduct joint R&D on ammonia-fired power generation by turbine

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Indonesia’s Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) have agreed to conduct joint research and development of ammonia-fired power generation by gas turbine. The project will apply Indonesia’s Institut Teknologi Bandung's (ITB) specialized expertise in chemical reaction engineering to probe optimization of ammonia firing.

MHI and ITB have already been undertaking joint research on a variety of clean energy solutions to help Indonesia achieve decarbonization. As part of that ongoing initiative, this new research will apply ITB’s expertise in chemical reaction engineering to optimize power generation using ammonia fuel. Following demonstration testing with MHI’s H-25 gas turbine, the R&D partners will work towards commercial application of ammonia-fired power generation in Indonesia.

MHI H-25 gas turbine. The H-25 Series gas turbines were developed for utility customers and industrial customers in both 50 Hz and 60 Hz regions. Its first unit came into commercial operation in 1988.

In 2020, MHI and ITB concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for joint research on next-generation clean energy solutions and analysis of big data relating to power plants. In February 2022, the two partners agreed to a five-year extension of the MOU, continuing the collaboration to develop technologies that will accelerate decarbonization in Indonesia.

Now, under the same MOU, joint R&D on ammonia-fired power generation will be conducted using facilities at ITB, with three overarching aims: to promote technology development between Japan and Indonesia; to foster technological and personnel exchanges with ITB’s educators and research team members; and to advance the adoption of clean energies in Indonesia.

Under the 2020 MOU targeting decarbonization of Indonesia’s energy sector concluded between MHI and ITB, joint feasibility studies have been performed not only on emerging energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia, but also on air quality control systems (AQCS) and microgrid solutions. To train engineers who will contribute to Indonesia’s future, MHI and ITB have also conducted joint lectures on topics ranging from big data analysis to biomass energy, integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC) systems, hydrogen usage and AQCS development.

The newly concluded MOU comes at a time when Indonesia is ramping up efforts to decarbonize its energy sector, demonstrated by its officially announced commitments to achieve 23% renewable energy use by 2025 and reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 29% by 2030.