Siemens to be ACC’s preferred supplier in automation, digitalization and electrification for battery production

Automotive Cells Company (ACC) and Siemens have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join forces in a new strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Siemens will become ACC’s preferred supplier in automation, digitalization and electrification technology, enabling ACC to scale-up its production, maximizing plant and energy efficiency.

ACC is the result of an initiative undertaken by Stellantis and TotalEnergies—together with its subsidiary Saft—joined by Mercedes-Benz, and strongly supported by France, Germany, and the European Union.

The new partnership is part of the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform and will make it easier and faster for ACC to progress towards its planned gigafactories at scale.

Siemens will provide ACC with access to its Digital Enterprise portfolio of hardware and software: from production design to product design, from product lifecycle management to energy management systems. As a starting point, Siemens and ACC plan to create a comprehensive digital twins of the battery and the production lines.

Leveraging Totally Integrated Automation and Teamcenter software from Siemens Xcelerator, ACC will be able to better connect design and manufacturing to scale-up production.

Siemens had previously signed several technology partnerships with leading companies showcasing its deep domain know-how in this this market.

Beyond the traditional customer-supplier relationship, the agreement between ACC and Siemens extends to cooperation in the areas of IT/OT connectivity. The MoU also covers infrastructure solutions including energy management to create a carbon net zero factory.