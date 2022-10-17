Thomas Built Buses has delivered 200 Proterra-Powered electric school buses

Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America and subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), announced the delivery of TBB’s 200th Proterra Powered Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus to Monroe County Public Schools in Indiana.





Monroe became the first county in the state to receive an electric school bus in fall 2020. Since then, the district has continued to grow its zero-emission fleet, ordering an additional two buses in 2021 and 10 buses in 2022.

This will be the sixth delivery of 13 electric school buses ordered by the district from Kerlin Bus Sales, a full-service TBB dealer in Indiana. MCCSC has committed to electrify all (approximately 85) primary bus routes by 2028, exclusively with Jouley electric buses from TBB. The district has been applauded for its strong electrification efforts, including recognition of the ‘Electric School Bus Fleet Award’ by Drive Clean Indiana.

TBB’s Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus is equipped with the same vehicle quality, durability, performance, safety and comfort as the popular Saf-T-Liner C2. Jouley is powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology and is equipped with 226 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of total energy capacity in a Proterra Powered battery system, a two-speed transmission and an estimated operating range of up to 138 miles.

Thomas Built Buses is currently the only school bus manufacturer to offer DC (direct current) fast charging architecture as standard equipment. Jouley can charge in approximately three hours and can supply power back to the power grid using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

TBB and Proterra offer school bus operators a comprehensive, turn-key electric vehicle program that includes EV planning and funding consultation, electric school buses, charging systems, and charging infrastructure design and installation.