Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE AMO awards Amprius $1M to advance manufacturing process of nano-wire silicon anodes
Mitsubishi Heavy and Indonesia’s ITB to conduct joint R&D on ammonia-fired power generation by turbine

Yamaha Motor and ShinMaywa conduct early-stage test flight of small aircraft with 499cc engine

17 October 2022

In continuation of their joint research for a next-generation small aircraft, as announced June last year, Yamaha Motor and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. conducted an early-stage test flight of a prototype small aircraft at the Fujikawa Gliding Field in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan on 21 September.

D3KprIf8a40BeJfnI5pHSA

The aircraft tested was an R&D aircraft owned by ShinMaywa, the XU-L (Experimental Utility aircraft - Large type), which was equipped with an existing 499cc engine manufactured by Yamaha Motor.

D3KprIf8a40BeJfnI5pHSA

This test flight was completed successfully and both companies plan to further continue this joint research endeavor.

Posted on 17 October 2022 in Aviation & Aerospace, Engines, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)