Yamaha Motor and ShinMaywa conduct early-stage test flight of small aircraft with 499cc engine

In continuation of their joint research for a next-generation small aircraft, as announced June last year, Yamaha Motor and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. conducted an early-stage test flight of a prototype small aircraft at the Fujikawa Gliding Field in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan on 21 September.





The aircraft tested was an R&D aircraft owned by ShinMaywa, the XU-L (Experimental Utility aircraft - Large type), which was equipped with an existing 499cc engine manufactured by Yamaha Motor.





This test flight was completed successfully and both companies plan to further continue this joint research endeavor.